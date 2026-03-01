Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Trina Gates
Mar 1

THIS is THE BEST POST YET. WE ARE NOT ENTERTAINMENT for sick exploitation NASTY Virtual REALITY/ AUGMENTED REALITY SNUF SMUT PORN (I call it META-PORN. It's illegal to view it in South Korea. We need Laws in America to make it a 30.year prison sentence. Torture Porn has no place in society.

The Wailing Banshee
Mar 1

You are correct in almost everything you have stated here....

I actually KNOW exactly who is doing this to me and my family but didn't realise it was going on until 2019 after police had me gang raped on film for fun and frolics after I gathered evidence on them for involvement in something different but connected!

This shit show is a vast international multi-million pound business network protected by freemasonry membership and it involves torturing, manipulating, raping, harassing, degrading, dehumanising, tormenting, ostracising, segregating, and ensuring targets have nowhere to go for help.... often accused of being mentally ill if they go to police for help, which is one of their main goals.

Finding targets who can withstand the emotional onslaught of 24/7 V2K and physical torture over prolonged periods is a bonus for these degenerate asswipes as it gives them more access to neural reaction data for the upcoming AI control systems which will use all the data gathered to map every single possible brain reaction of the human mind to facilitate total control once everyone had been dumbed down enough to accept whats coming!

David Icke has written some brilliant books on these subjects....

There is a vast network of high ranking EX police officers running private investigation firms in the Uk and abroad and they recruit everyone from police, military and civvy street... The civilians are to be found either working in the infrastructure orgs. used for daily life, or else they are the ones living on housing estates who are hired to harass targets living close to them and everyone involved is paid A LOT OF MONEY.... some are paid vast sums that are invested for them abroad, but these are usually the high rankers in business or relatives of police officers....

I have spent 7 years gathering hard evidence on all these morons and have identified them all, and their businesses.

I have even managed to get voice recording of psychopaths working at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall who have a website base of videos and photographs of various aged victims... mostly women and children which is shared to paying members on a monthly joining fee plus extra for downloads... I have even seen some of the material that can be downloaded and it clearly shows cameras in student bathrooms used voyeuristically in accommodation rented to them by the very same men who are running this shit show!

It goes a lot deeper than anyone realises at this time and is definitely connected to Epstein and his lot and what they were doing with all the secretly filmed shite they collected to blackmail people in positions of authority.

They rely on people being greedy and easily manipulated by their sexual desires etc....

People on housing estates that work for them are ALWAYS found to be either related to one of the police officers involved, or else they are approached by police and told "We know about your dole fraud, or your tax fraud, or your drug dealing, or your criminal activity and here is the proof and what we can do to you and your family if you don't play along with us"....

Those same people are then given the option of arrest or compliance and they are paid for agreeing to work for them.

Police are abusing the "Informants payment system" to pay a lot of them with FAKE benefit claims of £100 per week... I HAVE ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS TO PROVE THIS FACT!

The entire system is corrupt.... The DWP KNOW this is going on..... and that is evidenced by the documents I have in my possession which I have already published some of on here last year....

I contacted the DWP minister about it and sent them a copy of said documentation.... I got no reply!

Freemasonry is what is being used to protect all these rapist monsters.... Its why the rape gang enquiry was repeatedly refused by police... THEY ARE ALL INVOLVED!

And that fact has now been brought out into the open by Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain with the self-funded enquiry he arranged through public crowd funding.... The report was published by them and shared on Substack by a few of us yesterday (Sat 27-2-26), and in it its clearly stated that "Police officers were involved in those rapes and ensuring victims were never taken seriously"... One 13 year old victim was found by police drunk out of her mind and being raped in a pakistani house by several men who were also filming it.... Neighbours heard the screams and eventually called police.... what did the police do? = they arrested and charged the 13 year old victim for being drunk and disorderly and thought it was funny. NOTHING was done to the rapists because they are all involved with each other!

Its all part of the same targeting programs.... its a vast international business model with many offshoots.... DIG DEEPER and you will find what I mean.

I have posted about some of it on my page in several different pieces and have even named a lot of those involved in the UK.

Police play a major role in it all.

Reply
Share
