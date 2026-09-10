The Targeting Evil Conference Call – Weekly Discussion & Strategy Session – Mondays & Thursdays at 7 PM EST | TI Events Targeting Evil Conference Call – Mondays & Thursdays 7 PM EST
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The Targeting Evil Conference Call – Weekly Discussion & Strategy Session – Mondays & Thursdays at 7 PM EST | TI Events Targeting Evil Conference Call – Mondays & Thursdays 7 PM EST
Oops it was last night. How was the call?
How was the call tonight? I missed it