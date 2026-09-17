The Targeting Evil Conference Call – Weekly Discussion & Strategy Session – Mondays & Thursdays at 7 PM EST | TI Events Targeting Evil Conference Call – Mondays & Thursdays 7 PM EST
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The Targeting Evil Conference Call – Weekly Discussion & Strategy Session – Mondays & Thursdays at 7 PM EST | TI Events Targeting Evil Conference Call – Mondays & Thursdays 7 PM EST
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Dear Ben, I am being heavily targeted and stalked digitally, i.e on the internet etc. I take it, that from a psycho perspective this is about their last resort since I've survived all other attacks from poisoning attempts over gang stalking from town to town to break-ins en masse. My pc has been tampered with so it broke down. Same thing happened with my previous substack account so I can't access it no longer. I still keep on paying you from that account though and will continue doing so each month. My new account is called Ro's Newsletter and will - as soon as I have the means to buy a new pc get into action. I am writing to you from the library and since it is a state run place I am experiencing harrassment day in and day out. My new email has also been hacked. Thus my online activity is low but I WILL RETURN when possible. Please take care and I send you much love and gratitude for your work as always. GOD BLESS YOU.
Ro (aka Alma)
Hi Benjamin ! I just tried calling and though I have unlimited service it said it ‘was outside my plan and I would incur a 1$ a minute charge…crazy brother ! Just letting you know ! Peace and love !