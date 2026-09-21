Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

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Classified's avatar
Classified
6h

I might join but just to listen if that’s okay

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Ro's avatar
Ro
3d

Can't join tonight but most probably will next time you host a call session since I so detest the library and am buying a pc no matter whatever it costs. Has it never occured to anyone here that this FUCKED UP ti terror needs your consent at some level? What if we all withdrew it? I mean a game we do not want to participate in is being played on us. What is more sane and dignified than to remove the game board altogether?

Soon talk, man!

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