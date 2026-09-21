The Targeting Evil Conference Call – Weekly Discussion & Strategy Session – Mondays & Thursdays at 7 PM EST | TI Events Targeting Evil Conference Call – Mondays & Thursdays 7 PM EST
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The Targeting Evil Conference Call – Weekly Discussion & Strategy Session – Mondays & Thursdays at 7 PM EST | TI Events Targeting Evil Conference Call – Mondays & Thursdays 7 PM EST
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I might join but just to listen if that’s okay
Can't join tonight but most probably will next time you host a call session since I so detest the library and am buying a pc no matter whatever it costs. Has it never occured to anyone here that this FUCKED UP ti terror needs your consent at some level? What if we all withdrew it? I mean a game we do not want to participate in is being played on us. What is more sane and dignified than to remove the game board altogether?
Soon talk, man!