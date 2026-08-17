TI Conference Call Live TonightBenjamin ConineAug 17, 2026843ShareJoin free at https://tievents.org/events/targeting-evil/Everyone is welcome.843Share
I have heard from several sources with family in the war theater and they say many troups are offing them self, others going nuts, many sick. All were forced more c jab shots and more mRNA chips in them, the food is spoiled, water is bad and conditions are very piss poor. Many offing them self, some jumped over board and many are very sick do to the messed up condition.
This I feel is also MK and FZ related to destroy hte brains and minds and will to live. So darn much negativity and these Demonic FZs make the mind go south and cause a massive amount of destruction.
IMOP, it sure likes that between this ongoing mind control, weapons and surveillance systems, 5g-6g, towers, the data center crap, 5g, 6g, flock crap up your but and a total violation of the 1st and 4th! God Lord Jesus Help us. We all need to get strong, ask for Supernatural Help, repent and praise Jesus. He is that he is. CIK!
Ben, thank you for staying strong, it is the worst of my 65+ years on earth. food is not only crazy expensive but is garbage and poisoned deliberately. Air intake is total trashed, chems in everything, massive amounts of Graphene Oxide that makes us all hot spots on this node. Look into Master Peace product, more with Mind Nexus on this and is very affective at removing and lowering the graphene oxide and thus will also make you less nnEMF sensitive and also make it much harder for them to locate you and connect your body to the network world wide hell system.
YOU MUST be proactive, no one is coming to help, seek and you will find the solutions to clean your blood. Also ground as much as you can, nicotine helps, vit c in high doses+ EDTA helps. Do some searches and find Dr. Ardis and or Dr Anna and you will find what helps.
Get a lot of Sun, melanin in your body, Dr. Jack Kruse has sources and proof that it drives down the ability of high FZs to damage you as your levels of melanin increase. There are areas in the brain that store this.
They spray our country with chems. to make fires and run HAARP and other systems and ionosphere cannons to super heat the air and flood us out or burn us out. People need to WAKE UP very fast, or we are going to lose the USA from within.
Fz is Frequency. Our bodies made by the creator and energy from light. The energy is in many forms, example what we can see, what we hear like a musical note and such range from 20Hz to up to 20,000 Hz or know as Hertz.
This is a measurement of in this example sound measurements per second. Even sound is a for of light energy. Also microwave, gama rays etc. All light energy but no visible forms.
There are many examples for frequencies being used and created by man that are harmful to the body. Like music is supposed to be 432 Hz but man after around WWII tweaked it to 440 Hz and this has damaging destructive consequences. Look into cymatics and you can see what sound looks like and why from food, to cell phones all give of energy, these energies can be good or bad to deadly.
an example of visual sound and the impacts, forces etc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3oItpVa9fs&list=RDQ3oItpVa9fs
Hz is the unit we measure in like mm on a tape measure or inches. Look at AM Vs FM radio, you will see AM is in the KHz and FM is MHz, 1000s Vs 1000000s per second of vibration.
Here is an example, imagine what it does to your cells and blood if geared demonic in nature like HAARP, MK Ultra and others we seek about so much. These are harmful nonorganic in nature frequencies.
I hope this clears it up some for you Rdaultry? :)