When I first began being targeted with V2K I was inundated with horrific psychological torture. The two government contractors using voice changers came up with all sorts of stories and scenarios to confuse and horrify me. They first posed as demons, using AI voice changers to try to sound otherworldly while claiming to be the demon Paimon. They would claim that if I didn't leave my wife and apartment then they would kill me there and my soul would be trapped forever. Night after night they would create indescribable terror with horrific scenarios and as I laid down to finally sleep next to my wife they would say “This is it, you die as soon as you go to sleep.” I believed it every time.

I would only say back to them “At least I'll die next to my wife. I'd rather die here next to her then live as a coward like you people.”

Last year the V2K stopped and now I just experience extreme tenittus in place.

. I knew from the start that this was government mind control technology. I asked them over and over, “What agency are you with?”. They would ignore it and claim to be everything from demons, witches, gang members, Mossad, and even at one point pose as a type of covert scared straight program that would motivate me and eventually let me join them in helping people to be their best self.

After all these mind bending scenarios and a year of horrific torture utilizing neural interface technology and voice to skull I finally shook that manipulation. I desperately searched for a way to help myself and my family and found nothing. So I started looking to Religion and spirituality. After 30 years I returned to attend a local Baptist Church.

As soon as I entered the church my V2K contractors started saying that my wife was being raped at home. My body was hit with waves of adrenaline surges and anxiety gripped my heart like a vise. I had experienced them use this technique before multiple times at this point so I resisted it. As my heart thumped in my chest, I started sweating, my hands trembled but I kept my composure and slowly walked to the pews and sat down.

The V2K contractors started spamming my mind with supplanted thoughts that what I was doing was silly and pointless. I kept getting the intense urge to get up and leave over and over. I got on my knees and started praying for myself and my family. As I tried to pray they kept supplanting my thoughts with other words and making me forget the rest of the prayer. I patiently kept correcting my prayer.

When I finished praying I got up and sat down. I saw the congregation all greeting each other so I forced myself to do the same. As I walked up to one man my V2K contractors said “this guy is a child molester”. I ignored them and shook his hand and introduced myself. I walked up to another woman and shook her hand, as I did they made me experience the smell of a woman's genetalia. They had used this function of neural interface before, they could make me experience any smell and had done it a dozen times to me at least by that point. The whole time the V2K contractors were saying my wife was being raped and I was being selfish and not protecting her.

The Pastor took to the Pulpit and began his sermon. My V2K contractors started singing about how they hated Jesus. They started causing me to have stomach cramps and then caused me to get an erection. At that point I was horrified and wanted to leave. Sweat began pouring down my face. I barely made it through the service. When it was over and people from the congregation began socializing I walked out of the church as fast as I could. As soon as I was out everything they were doing stopped.

It was at this point that I came to a deeper understanding of what I was dealing with. I was right in the first place that these are not actual demons but government contractors but I was not connecting that these people work for a deeply evil new world order that wants to separate us from God and Religion. This realization has brought me back to Jesus Christ.

When I began speaking to people in the targeted individual community I saw that a majority of them are religious or at least spiritual. All of the targeted people I have met or spoken to on calls have been some of the nicest people I have ever met even though under constant attack and ostracized by a society that doesn't believe them. Many targeted people have also told me that they are kept from attending church with this technology.

Why Does The New World Order Attack Religion?

One of the main goals of the new world order is to create one world religion and undermine/destroy the rest. Traditional religions like Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, and Hinduism are a serious problem for them. Any belief system that gives strong moral guidelines makes culture steering and mind control much more difficult.

They are instituting a totalitarion system, this is when a political authority exercises absolute and centralized control over all aspects of life, the individual is subordinated to the state, and opposing political and cultural expression is suppressed. Religion being one of the most important and positive influences on culture.

Any totalitarian regime like the communists or the nazis have declared that the state is to be considered the supreme entity among men: the individual is of little importance.

When the totalitarian Chinese Communists started their Cultural Revolution Buddhism, Confucianism, Taoism and other traditional religions and philosophies were targeted. Temples, shrines, and religious sites were desecrated or destroyed. Religious texts were burned, and religious leaders were persecuted, humiliated, or executed. Traditional beliefs and practices such as ancestor worship, which was integral to family life and respect for elders, were condemned as “feudal” and “superstitious.”

Chinese communists destroying a temple

The people comprising the new world order run the spectrum of the top 1% of wealth in the world, military, intelligence communities, and Industry. They are either amoral and only interested in resource acquisition and denial of it to the population or they are active occultists that believe in ancient practices of human sacrifice to feed entities or demons.

The systematic undermining of religion has been going on for decades now. In public schools they teach that religion isn't compatible with science. In mass media they paint religious people as bigots and hateful. Hollywood openly mocks Christianity in particular. During the COVID lockdowns the government kept Walmarts open but were arresting priests that tried to hold church services in person. This is not some natural progression, this is a coordinated attack.

Cults, Their Connections to Intelligence Agencies, and Subverting Religion

The creation and promotion of cults by the CIA has been widespread since the 1960’s in order to draw people away from religion, mind control experimentation, human trafficking, and discrediting religion in general. One of the darkest examples is Jim Jones and the Peoples Temple.

“Survivors of the Peoples Temple tragedy and relatives of the dead followers of the Rev. Jim Jones sued the federal government Wednesday for $63.4 million for conspiring in the deaths of more than 900 cult members. Links were found to the CIA and surviving members sued the CIA over it.

The suit for personal injury and violation of civil rights charges that former Secretary of State Cyrus Vance and former CIA director Stanfield Turner participated in a conspiracy with Jones to control temple members who held socialist beliefs.

The suit alleges Jones was an ‘employee, servant, agent, or operative’ of the CIA from 1963 until his death along with 912 other temple members in a mass murder suicide at the cult’s agricultural compound in Guyana.

The mass deaths were ignited by the assassination of Rep. Leo Ryan, who was visiting the jungle colony to investigate charges that Jones was using physical and mental abuse to control his flock.

The suit charged the CIA knew ‘that they had commissioned James Warren Jones to embark upon a plan to control and to ultimately massacre members of the Peoples Temple.The suit also charges that the CIA knew and participated in mind-control and drug experiments and was aware as early as April 10, 1978, of a plan to destroy the Peoples Temple flock.

By not acting to stop the tragedy, the State Department and CIA 'wrongfully neglected' the situation and their inaction violated the civil rights of the survivors and relatives of the dead.

Also charged in the suit were former Attorney General Griffin Bell, Rep. Clement Zablocki, Ambassador to Guyana John R. Burke, Deputy Chief of Missions in Guyana Richard A. Dwyer and other members of the State Department and U.S. Customs Service.”

-Feds, CIA conspired with Rev. Jim Jones, suit charges

By SPENCER SHERMAN

Oct. 14, 1981

Jones’ connections to known CIA figures, dual passports, unaccounted wealth, false military claims, consulate visits, and alleged covert activities—paint a picture of Jim Jones as someone involved in intelligence operations during the 1960s.

Then there is the famous Church of Scientology.

“Ultimately, Scientology is far more than just another run-of-the-mill religion. In fact, its mostly untold history paints a picture of an organization that much more closely resembles a tax-exempt intelligence operation –– signed off by the highest members of the CIA and its primordial OSS –– than a wacky cult of alien worshippers invented by a pulp science-fiction author.

In a declassified report from the FDA, files cited by ex-Scientologist investigator Mike McClaughry, “the Dianetic Research Foundation was incorporated in New Jersey, in April 1950, as a ‘non-profit, scientific and educational corporation, the primary purpose of which is to do research in the field of Dianetics and, for the correction of all psychosomatic ills of mankind’.” The report lists Hubbard as President, Parker Morgan as Secretary & General Counsel, Campbell as Treasurer, alongside Sara Hubbard and Donald H. Rogers as Trustees of the Foundation. The same report also lists Parker Morgan as a “former special agent for the FBI,” while his name also appears on a government-hosted list of OSS Agents, confirming the primordial intelligence ties to the formation of Scientology. An FBI Memo from the L. Ron Hubbard Files dated March 21, 1951 also refers to Donald H. Rogers, the Director of Research at the newly formed foundation, as a former FBI agent.”

In Messiah or Madman, another ex-Church member under the alias Elena Lorrel described her time spent during the young Sea Org as “James Bond stuff” that was suggestive of intelligence-adjacent work:

“There are some missing chapters in the story of this period that are completely unknown even to many veteran Sea Org members. These missing chapters have enabled lots of myths to develop. They have to do with what the ships were really doing as opposed to what we proclaimed to Scientologists we were doing. What we were doing was James Bond stuff in all these different countries. Some of the missions that we undertook were real intelligence missions: to the U.N., and to the World Federation of Mental Health, for example, as well as to almost every government of the countries we visited. We were infiltrating these groups….trying to covertly back one political candidate versus another. All kinds of political manipulations like you’d never imagine were going on, and it was all being pulled off by very few people. Most Sea Org members were robotic, rigidly following Scientology think. Put under pressure and duress, they would just blab everything. So there was only a very small group of us that had to do it all over a period of 10 or 12 years. We’d been out on scenes where we had to break into presidential palace grounds, con our way past guards, and so on.”

-Scientology, The CIA, and MK-ULTRA

The Result

This coordinated attack on religion, especially in western countries has led to a huge drop in people that believe in any religion. Pew research shows this massive drop in one study just looking at 2010 to 2020.

This trend is even worse in younger demographics. About 21% of young people in the United States identified as having no religious affiliation in 2022, which reflects a growing trend of religious disaffiliation among youth in Western countries. This percentage has increased from 8% in 2000, indicating a significant shift in beliefs.

“Recent data offers a mix of caution and hope. While overall church attendance has declined over the past five decades, with many congregations still recovering from pandemic lows, there’s evidence of stabilization—and even resurgence among younger generations like Millennials and Gen Z. Barna reports rising attendance among these groups, with some surveys showing weekly participation nearly doubling in recent years. This could signal a turning point if believers seize the moment.”

-The Decline and Recent Stabilization of Church Attendance in America: A Five-Decade Overview

This is a sign that although this attack on religion has done major damage to people's belief in God there is a reaction happening. People can sense that there is more to life and that something doesn't seem right. There is a natural part of every human being that wants to connect to a higher power. God is always calling out to us and giving us hints that we are not alone. Even though deeply corrupted people who have lost their way do everything they can to decieve people and destroy their faith people will always naturally resist evil and seek the truth.