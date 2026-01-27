Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

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Dave Wilson's avatar
Dave Wilson
Jan 27

Thanks Benjamin for posting this info from this article from Dr Anna. Saw her for several weeks and several appointments remote. we are basically all screwed unless you do constant detoxs and that is if you are not a targeted person, and or so very below par already. It takes a lot of nicotine, weed, NAC, L-theolonate magnesium, edta, and high dose c, niacin, and B1, B3 B6, B12, and minerals just to tread water. Clean air, water, food of course, but it is mostly all crap too. So what can you do but Pray!

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Eddy's avatar
Eddy
Jan 27

Excellent summary on the experience. Well laid out and concise enough to convey this shit to another. I wanted to make a note regarding the country part. This sees no borders and is at a global scale. I believe we are in a new age of global order and control and everyone in the world is connected to Hive Mind, one way or another.

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