We have entered into the final phase of the technocratic plan for total control. A complete mass mind control and depopulation system. 5g and wifi deliver the signal, self assembling nanotech chips that allow bidirectional brain computer interface, and a quantum computer AI infrastructure that can make digital thought clones and reprogram anyone. They can replicate any illness, mental or physical. This nanotech can neuromodulate and interact with the entire central nervous system and organs. Recording Bio signals and interacting with brain computer interface software.

The Nanotech

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea and Dr. Hildegard Staninger did excellent research into the nanotech involved. The components are introduced into the population by various vaccines, chemtrails, dental anesthetics, and much more. These self forming structures create a network of sensors and transducers in the body. They use your bodies hydrogel to form around graphene oxide and other nanoparticles and form the mesogen “chip”. EMF increases the amount of hydrogel your body produces. EMF increases inflammation triggering astrocyte/microglia activation that remodels hydrogels into the crystalline mesogenic structures. EMF exposure acts as the external director for in vivo nanofabrication. Certain frequencies interact with the graphene oxide and cause it to link up with the other nanoparticles in a certain sequence

This sample was taken from a skin legion of a Targeted Individual in 2018. Analysis was done by Dr Hildegard Staninger. It revealed a mesogenic micro bidirectional biosignal interface. A crystalline structure with metal oxides and many other materials used for semiconductors.

This is an example of a fully formed mesogenic micro bidirectional biosignal structure complete with antenna .

“Many people want to jam the signals of the mesogen microchips, but they do not understand that one of these microchips as presented here can emit up to 132 frequencies, and if one is jammed, the system simply jumps to another channel. Within one drop of blood sometimes 10-20 self assembled mesogen microchips can be seen. If you extrapolate that to the total human blood volume and consider the chips that are being self assembled within the organ systems, the sheer number of potential frequencies emitted from one individual is significant and the mitigation strategies should consider this.”

Your Digital Thought Clone is Used to Control You.

Once connected to this brain computer interface quantum computing system your brain is mapped to create a digital thought clone. I have written about the specifics of BCI software and how it generally works here.

Dr Robert Duncan wrote about this mapping of the brain back in 2010. Back then he referenced this as a cognitive behavioral model. The technology has advanced immensely since that time mostly in secret. Now with advancements in AI and quantum computing this can be done on a mass scale.

A person's digital thought clone is a replica of all known data and behaviour on a specific living person, recording their choices, preferences, behavioural trends, and decision-making processes. Through exact EEG monitoring and logging someone's experiences with this BCI software a nearly perfect digital thought clone can be created.

A digital thought clone can be used to create an AI behavioral influence agent. This AI agent can find personalized ways to change how a person thinks and feels about anything. AI algorithms then run simulations, testing scenarios to predict outcomes or nudge toward specific conclusions aligned with the person’s historical reasoning, impulsivity, and life experience. The AI behavioral agent tests out manipulation on the digital thought clone refining it's ability to control.

This BCI software can also control memory almost completely through targeted inhibition of hippocampal/amygdala circuits. This would allow them to give special significance to certain memories for programming purposes. It would also allow for blocking of memory recording. This can then be taken advantage of in the AI behavioral agents manipulation and programming.

All this together spells out a horrific technocratic control over the minds of everyone in the country. The only question we need to ask is how to protect ourselves and our families from it. We have to educate ourselves, spread accurate knowledge, and finds ways to cleanse ourselves of this nanotech and prevent it from getting in our bodies in the first place.