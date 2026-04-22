Remola was setup with this radio frequency based technology to be silenced. She went out to her porch while looking at her phone and a neighbor who was mind controlled with this technology called the police on her. That neighbor has already placed a court order on her, claiming that she was filming him. The police showed up with a swat team and arrested her.

She was then sent to jail and later committed to a mental ward. She was then sentenced to 6 months in a mental hospital in central Massachusetts.

I had tried finding Remola because she was in my city and other TIs had made me aware of her. It wasn't until today that I found out she was arrested months ago. She was finally able to access the internet and let the community know what happened to her in March.

On November 7th, 2025, I was wrongfully arrested in a dramatic and needless arrest by a Quincy Police Department SWAT Team at my home, held at the Quincy District Courthouse, subjected to a court hearing, then jailed at a Boston Jail (South Bay/ Suffolk County Sheriff’s Authority Jail) in a Psych Ward for 12 days, then removed to a Psych State Hospital in Central Massachusetts called the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital where I have recently learned I have been “committed” for 6 months, to conclude in mid-June, after which I’ll have to address any remaining claims of “violation of a Harassment Prevention Order” brought against me by a neighbor, who made claims of my having filmed him one Sunday morning in September 2024 when I had stepped onto the porch to make a private journalistic report, nothing to do with him–and then claimed violations of this HPO I did not know about when I was outside raking leaves and watering my plants in my front yard, not knowing any of this.

This is from Ramona's website https://everydayconcerned.net/

Here is her Substack

https://substack.com/@ramolad?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15hacn

This courageous journalist who was trying to bring information to the public about radio frequency based weapons was silenced and imprisoned without commiting any crime. She was targeted and remotely tortured because she was a morally upright person with an objective view of a tyrannical federal government. When she investigated tirelessly and reached out and tried to not only help other overtly targeted people but inform the covertly targeted population she was silenced and imprisoned.

I'm hoping that we can figure out how to support Ramola with legal aid or any support. She is currently imprisoned at Worcester Recovery Center. Please contact me and we can figure out how to contact her there or coordinate a way to give her legal support.