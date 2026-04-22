The Kidnapping of Remola
Remola is a TI investigative journalist from my city that was railroaded into a mental ward for 6 months.
Remola was setup with this radio frequency based technology to be silenced. She went out to her porch while looking at her phone and a neighbor who was mind controlled with this technology called the police on her. That neighbor has already placed a court order on her, claiming that she was filming him. The police showed up with a swat team and arrested her.
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She was then sent to jail and later committed to a mental ward. She was then sentenced to 6 months in a mental hospital in central Massachusetts.
I had tried finding Remola because she was in my city and other TIs had made me aware of her. It wasn't until today that I found out she was arrested months ago. She was finally able to access the internet and let the community know what happened to her in March.
On November 7th, 2025, I was wrongfully arrested in a dramatic and needless arrest by a Quincy Police Department SWAT Team at my home, held at the Quincy District Courthouse, subjected to a court hearing, then jailed at a Boston Jail (South Bay/ Suffolk County Sheriff’s Authority Jail) in a Psych Ward for 12 days, then removed to a Psych State Hospital in Central Massachusetts called the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital where I have recently learned I have been “committed” for 6 months, to conclude in mid-June, after which I’ll have to address any remaining claims of “violation of a Harassment Prevention Order” brought against me by a neighbor, who made claims of my having filmed him one Sunday morning in September 2024 when I had stepped onto the porch to make a private journalistic report, nothing to do with him–and then claimed violations of this HPO I did not know about when I was outside raking leaves and watering my plants in my front yard, not knowing any of this.
This is from Ramona's website https://everydayconcerned.net/
Here is her Substack
https://substack.com/@ramolad?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15hacn
This courageous journalist who was trying to bring information to the public about radio frequency based weapons was silenced and imprisoned without commiting any crime. She was targeted and remotely tortured because she was a morally upright person with an objective view of a tyrannical federal government. When she investigated tirelessly and reached out and tried to not only help other overtly targeted people but inform the covertly targeted population she was silenced and imprisoned.
I'm hoping that we can figure out how to support Ramola with legal aid or any support. She is currently imprisoned at Worcester Recovery Center. Please contact me and we can figure out how to contact her there or coordinate a way to give her legal support.
Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I need this to be public: MY MOTHER IS MIND CONTROLLED TOO. The same thing as in Ramola´s case happened in my case except for the imprisonment. THIS IS A STRATEGY (= someone close to you is targeted and mind controlled and that person reports on you and calls the police in order to have you admitted). SAME THING HAPPENED TO ME. The objective is beyond sinister. Please read all about it in my newsletter, I´ll have the article ready later today. Also watch the celestial report with Jesse Beltran & Celeste Solum on Havana syndrome it´s on Yt
Ben, THIS IS EXTREMELY WORRYING. I may set a "standard" also for other TIs. I CANNOT TELL YOU JUST HOW MUCH I FEEL FOR RAMOLA. I always loved her writing, The Concerned Citizen. SHE MUST OUT OF THERE. TO HELP HER IS EVERYONE´S BUSINESS. Will follow this closely. IF YOU ARE IN CONTACT WITH HER SEND HER MY LOVE. Trust me, I know.
SHE MUST OUT OF THERE.
WILL PRAY FOR HER.
IN CHRIST ALWAYS,
Alma.