Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
4h

I need this to be public: MY MOTHER IS MIND CONTROLLED TOO. The same thing as in Ramola´s case happened in my case except for the imprisonment. THIS IS A STRATEGY (= someone close to you is targeted and mind controlled and that person reports on you and calls the police in order to have you admitted). SAME THING HAPPENED TO ME. The objective is beyond sinister. Please read all about it in my newsletter, I´ll have the article ready later today. Also watch the celestial report with Jesse Beltran & Celeste Solum on Havana syndrome it´s on Yt

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
5h

Ben, THIS IS EXTREMELY WORRYING. I may set a "standard" also for other TIs. I CANNOT TELL YOU JUST HOW MUCH I FEEL FOR RAMOLA. I always loved her writing, The Concerned Citizen. SHE MUST OUT OF THERE. TO HELP HER IS EVERYONE´S BUSINESS. Will follow this closely. IF YOU ARE IN CONTACT WITH HER SEND HER MY LOVE. Trust me, I know.

SHE MUST OUT OF THERE.

WILL PRAY FOR HER.

IN CHRIST ALWAYS,

Alma.

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