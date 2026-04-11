"We're able to read the mind of a mouse. We could look directly in the brain & decode what it was seeing.. We can make the mouse hallucinate.. We can control the mouse brain so well that we only needed to stimulate 20 neurons" Stanford prof Surya Ganguli #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026

This concept is all too familiar to targeted people that have experienced this technology firsthand. It's obvious that DARPA is now slowly releasing this tech into public spheres in more simplistic forms for controlled applications. By introducing synthetic DNA and RNA into people they can reprogram your brain and genetics using only light.

DARPA GO technologies “could unlock unprecedented capabilities in personalized improvements to warfighter health and performance, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and space exploration by providing open-ended programmability.”

The tech that can be used for human performance enhancement and bioengineered super-soldiers is the same that can be used to create drugs and viruses.

But let’s also not forget how it can also be used to read, write, and control the human brain — to make people hallucinate, to implant false memories, to take over their minds.

-ActivistPost

DARPA has setup working groups, including the biosecurity working group (BSWG), in order to get this technology out to the public in a carefully managed way. It shows that DARPA has mastered this technology and is more worried about how to present it and manage its release into commercial applications. It appears as though Stanford and MIT are part of these groups.

Using this generative Optogenetics technology they are able to interact with the brain using an artificial intelligence created digital twin of the brain. Although I refer to it as a thought clone, which was the earlier term for it, I wrote about this concept months ago here.

A person's digital thought clone is a replica of all known data and behaviour on a specific living person, recording their choices, preferences, behavioural trends, and decision-making processes. Through exact EEG monitoring and logging someone's experiences with this BCI software a nearly perfect digital thought clone can be created.

A digital thought clone can be used to create an AI behavioral influence agent. This AI agent can find personalized ways to change how a person thinks and feels about anything. AI algorithms then run simulations, testing scenarios to predict outcomes or nudge toward specific conclusions aligned with the person’s historical reasoning, impulsivity, and life experience. The AI behavioral agent tests out manipulation on the digital thought clone refining it's ability to control.

This BCI software can also control memory almost completely through targeted inhibition of hippocampal/amygdala circuits. This would allow them to give special significance to certain memories for programming purposes. It would also allow for blocking of memory recording. This can then be taken advantage of in the AI behavioral agents manipulation and programming.

So now this technology that has been experimented on hundreds of thousands if not millions of non-consenting people is being exposed. My personal theory is that the MRNA COVID vaccinations are connected to this generative optogenetics technology. Innocently under the guise of curing disease and disorders a massive mind control system has been developed and now they are trying to commercialize aspects of it.

This technology is only one of a number of technologies being used for this remote mass mind control system. It's obviously used in tandem with radio frequency based neuromodulation, nanotechnology, and older brain telemetry tech discovered under MKULTRA.

We have entered a terrifying new era of forced and covert genetic modification and mind control taking away the most fundamental aspects of human autonomy. Covertly tested then deployed and being slowly revealed through universities and big tech after it's development and implementation.