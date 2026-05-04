In the 1960’s the CIA discovered the ability for Remote Hypnotic Intracerebral Control. This used a simple implant to interact with radio frequency to send electrical stimulation to a person to change their emotional or brain state. Beyond an implant, radio frequency can be used to directly effect the central nervous system with no implant needed at all. The LIDA machine and the work of Dr Ross Adey made this public.

With this technology they could put the person into an hypnotic state. While in this state not only could a person be programmed but they would have no memory of what had happened. This created what people have called “missing time”. This missing time phenomena not only became commonplace in alien abductions but with people in the targeted individual community. Although in present day application of this technology the subject is usually programmed or distracted to not notice the missing time.

A member of the Air Force who disappeared for an entire hour. Under hypnosis, he described his abduction, believe it or not, by aliens.

At 8:45 PM on October 1, 1966, a bus pulled up in front of Dutra’s Market, in the small Cape Cod village of North Truro. Only one man got off the bus, nineteen-year-old Airman First Class Robert Matthews. He was reporting for his first tour of duty at a nearby Air Force base and noticed that the area was deserted:

“I got off where the bus driver told me where I was supposed to get off. And he told me to phone the base and they would send a truck down to pick me up. I told him that I was in front of Dutra’s Market and he told me to stay there and that there would be a truck there to pick me up in a minute. While I was standing there, I saw these lights you know, moving from right to left across the sky. That’s when I felt this fear.”

Matthews called the base again and informed them that something strange was happening:

“When I called the base again, they asked me where I’d been and he told me, he says, we sent a truck down there already. And I says, well I’ve been standing here waiting and no one’s been by here.”

The Air Force told Bob Matthews that a driver had arrived to pick him up at 8:50 PM, just five minutes after his first phone call. The driver claimed that Matthews was nowhere in sight. Almost an hour later, at 9:45, the base had received the second call from Matthews. Yet in Bob Matthews’ mind, those two phone calls had been made less than four minutes apart.

According to Budd Hopkins, an author of several books on the phenomenon, the “missing time” Bob Matthews experienced is a mini-period of amnesia:

“It is not perceived as a break in which something happens and then a resumption. It is… remembered as continuous and… the half hour trip… turns out to be a two hour trip or whatever, and this is sometimes experienced in conjunction with a UFO sighting or something like a light, but not always.”

-UFO Abduction: Missing Time - Unsolved Mysteries

This is a classic example of military abduction. The US Air Force worked with the CIA on MKULTRA. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) was involved in the CIA’s MKUltra program through funded research and personnel collaborations, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s. USAF personnel, such as psychiatrist Dr. Louis Jolyon West, acted as contractors to research LSD and brainwashing techniques. USAF files also show failure to adhere to voluntary consent regulations for drug testing.

This points to these alien abductions as being carefully hidden military abductions also known as MILABS. A covert system of human experimentation involving RFID/BCI implants and even breeding programs.

From the 1990s to the present (January 2012) many high-profile alien abductees who have gone on the public record - the late Dr. Karla Turner & her husband Casey, Leah Haley, Melinda Leslie, Jim Sparks, Beth Collings, Kay Wilson, Debbie Jordan-Kauble and others - have claimed that in addition to their `alien-type' experiences they also remember being drugged by injection, kidnapped and taken to various covert but very human-looking `underground' locations where they were aggressively interrogated by military/paramilitary and medical personnel. In some cases, door locks of their houses have been broken by force, which is never a feature of the `normal' abduction phenomenon. These so-called `MILAB' (i.e. `military abduction') incidents are radically different in character to the `usual' experiences with non-human entities. Harassment by unmarked black helicopters circling or hovering over their homes also feature prominently; many close-up and well-defined photos of these aircraft exist and have been published, notably by Bob Luca in Raymond Fowler's classic book `The Andreasson Affair Phase 2' but also in other places.

All this speaks of a very human interest by government or quasi-governmental agencies in the experiences of genuine abductees. These incidents are reported almost exclusively from the USA and, the authors point out, almost none of the high-profile researchers into the abduction phenomenon (with notable exceptions like the late Dr. Karla Turner, and Kay Wilson) will acknowledge the problem or deal with it.

Discussion then moves on to speculate about the purpose of MILABS, the activities of black helicopters and details of alleged kidnappings. Chapter 8 really gets into conspiratorial territory as it speculates about the move towards a controlled society and evidence for `terrestrial' implants - which, believe it or not, seems to be substantial and backed up by X-rays, documents, patents granted for such devices and a few surgically removed artifacts.

-"Milab Abduction" at Henderson, 2013

The Invention of Electrogravitic Technology and Cover-up

During world war 2 US airmen started reporting that strange saucers were scene flying in Germany. This is the first time that actual UFOs were reported. They referred to these strange lights and saucers as foo fighters.

Photo of UFOs over Germany in WW2

This was the secretive German aircraft known as “Die Glocke” meaning “The Bell”. The ultra-secret project of the Nazi Bell was commanded by SS General Hans Kammler, a scientific engineer who was involved in the development of V-2 missiles, jet planes, flying wings, Nazi UFOs and underground constructions, among others projects. The truth is that at the end of the war, it was never known about General Kammler or the Nazi Campaign. Some theories say that the Bell was moved in a cargo plane, stopping in Barcelona, Spain, towards the South American cone between Chile and Argentina.

General Hans Kammler, the head of the German electrogravitic program disappeared at the end of WW2. He was not killed or officially captured. He simply disappeared.

Shortly after, in 1947 the Roswell incident happened. It's my belief that America had imported this electrogravitic technology and were perfecting it. UFO sightings became common place in the years after and then the abductions started. There was a covert space program setup that was and still is covered up by the DoD and NASA.

A hacker from England named Gary Mckinnon exposed this secret space program when he was able to hack DoD computer systems. He not only found photographic evidence of electrogravitic craft but found a list of military personnel listed as “Non-Terrestrial Officers”.

A photo taken by a government employee near Holloman Air Development Center in New Mexico in 1957.Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

“At no time, when the astronauts were in space were they alone: there was a constant surveillance by UFOs.”

— Astronaut Scott Carpenter referring to a UFO he photographed while in orbit on May 24, 1962. NASA still has not released the photograph.

Electrogravitic Technology Used in MKULTRA

The first credible “alien” abduction was in 1963. Betty and Barney Hill were a interracial couple that were civil rights activists. They were abducted by what they described as aliens. Betty and Barney Hill described the UFO as an enormous disc-shaped craft with two fin-like wings, flashing multicolored lights, and windows lit from within. They observed it closely while parked on a roadside, noting its erratic movements and the presence of humanoid figures inside.

The experiments done involved taking semen from Barney Hill and other violating procedures. They experienced missing time and could not remember what transpired until they underwent hypnotic regression. During the regression they experienced extreme horror reliving the events. Betty Hill described one of the aliens as having a generally European accent which is telling.

In 1963 MKULTRA was 3 years into it's research of bioelectronic implants and use of radio frequency to interact with the central nervous system. Part of that research that we have evidence of was MKULTRA subproject 119. This brain telemetry and radio frequency based neuromodulation is the most closely guarded secret of the CIA and DoD. This research killed or disabled an untold amount of people including mental patients, cancer patients, hospital staff, and university students. The motive for needing unknowing test subjects was clear as the CIA was beginning to face lawsuits and increasing attention from journalists.

The CIA worked closely with the US Air Force and Navy for its MKULTRA project and would have access to this secret electrogravitic technology. This created the perfect recipe for a grand deception of an alien presence commiting these human rights violations.