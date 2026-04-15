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When MKULTRA backlash reached it's limit CIA director Richard Helms ordered the destruction of selected project files. Dr. Sidney Gotlieb directed agents to burn files that not only implicated the agency in illegal activity and human rights violations but to cover their most important discovery. The ability to read and control minds remotely with the use of radio frequency and brain telemetry.

Brain telemetry is the continuous measurement and recording of brain signals—most often electrical activity from EEG or related sensors—so the data can be monitored, analyzed, or transmitted remotely.

In 1960 subproject 119 was created with one of the objectives being “Techniques for Activating the Human Organism by Remote Electronic Means”. A large program was setup across many institutions with hundreds of experts including technicians, psychologists, engineers, and medical doctors. They created a vast network of doctors doing neuroscience, bio electronics, and behavioral research. The CIA hid their involvement by creating several research organizations that made payments. They made the Human Ecology Society, The Geschikter Foundation, and the Psychological Assessment Associates Inc.

Many other MKULTRA subprojects were established through grants from false foundations funded by the CIA. One of these, the Geschickter Fund for Medical Research, run by Dr. Charles Geschickter, a professor of pathology at Georgetown University, steered millions of CIA dollars into research programs at Georgetown and other institutions. As part of the agreement, the CIA gained access to a medical safehouse at the newly constructed Gorman Annex of Georgetown University Hospital along with a ready supply of patients and students to use as subjects for MKULTRA experiments.

One of the primary locations for the subproject 119 experimentation and research was the Texas Christian University. They furthered research on what they called bio electronics. They put primates into isolation chambers and bombarded them with different radio waves to change behavior or even lobotomize them. The cover story is that this was the only place involved in subproject 119.

This brain telemetry and radio frequency based mind control project was actually being done at several universities and hospitals. This included Dr Cameron and his technician Leonard Rubinstein in the Montreal MKULTRA experiments. In Gordan Thomas’ book “Journey into madness : the true story of secret CIA mind control and medical abuse” he interviewed hospital staff and nurses that witnessed the basement of the hospital being outfitted with electronic equipment and Rubenstein himself stated that brain telemetry was the goal, not psychic driving. They not only experimented with mental patients and terminal cancer patients but on nurses.

Leonard Rubenstein, an experimenter who was paid directly by the human ecology society and worked with Dr. Cameron, remembered Colonel Monroe. “It was directly related to brain‐washing,” he said about the project in a telephone interview. They had investigated brainwashing among soldiers who had been in Korea. We in Montreal started to use some [of these] techniques, brainwashing patients instead of using drugs.”

Mr. Rubenstein said he had hoped that brainwashing techniques could speed up treatment of psychiatric patients eliminating bad feelings and attitudes.

Experiments were done on nonpatients as well. Among them, Mr. Rubenstein said, was one on sensory deprivation in which some 20 to 30 nurses were placed in dark, silent rooms for periods of about half an hour.. He said: “That's a long time. One particular nurse, I remember, thought there were snakes coming out from under her chair. She was listed a few months later as a schizophrenic and she had to go to the hospital.” Mr. Rubenstein added that an experience such as this could have a profound effect on some people.

-PRIVATE INSTITUTIONS USED IN CAL EFFORT TO CONTROL BEHAVIOR

New York Times 1977

In declassified CIA documents they revealed the objectives of subproject 119.

The purpose of this subproject is to provide funds for a study conducted by (=====) (=====) to make a critical review of the literature and scientific developments related to the recording, analysis and interpretation of bioelectric signals from the human organism, and activation human behavior by remote means. When initiated this study was being done on a consultant basis by (====). The reason for converting this into a Subproject is to provide more flexibility in the disbursal of funds for various kinds of assistance and equipment needed.

* Bioelectric sensors: Identifying sources of electrical potential and non-invasive methods of pickup.

* Recording: The use of multi-channel recording, including electronic tape.

* Analysis: Utilizing spectrum analyzers and automatic data processing to decode signals.

* Standardization: Correlating brain data with biochemical and behavioral indices.

* Remote Activation: The development of techniques to activate the human organism via remote electronic means.

The rest of the documents for subproject 119 were destroyed. It's obvious though that the CIA had found a way to control people's minds much more effective than doses of drugs and traditional hypnotic programming. They obviously were working with universities and hospitals all over the country. Here is a limited list that was revealed in declassified documents.

1 Princeton University

2 Stanford University

5 University of Minnesota, University of Denver

6 Eli Lilly Company, Indianapolis, Indiana

8 Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research, MA

9 Emory University, University of Illinois

20 Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, PA

22 Montana State College

23 University of Richmond

25 University of Minnesota

26 University of Illinois

28 Emory University

29 University of Denver

30 Fort Detrick, Maryland

31 Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, PA

35 Georgetown Hospital

39 Ionia State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, MI

41 Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, PA

42 San Francisco

43 University of Oklahoma

44 University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Chicago

45 University of Richmond

47 Emory University, New Jersey Neuropsychiatric Institute, Atlanta Federal Penitentiary

48 Cornell University Medical School

49 University of Denver

50 Fort Detrick, Maryland

51 University of Delaware

52 University of Delaware

56 Stanford University or School of Medicine

57 George Washington University

59 University of Maryland

60 Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, NYC

61 Cornell University Medical School, Ithaca, NY

62 National Institute of Health, Bethesda, MD

65 Cornell University

66 Butler Hospital and Health Center

67 University of Indiana (Kinsey Institute)

68 Allan Memorial Institute of McGill University, Canada

69 Rutgers University

70–72 Stanford University

73 University of Kentucky, Lexington Narcotics Farm

74 University of Wisconsin

77 Educational Testing Service, Princeton, NJ

79 H.J. Rand Foundation, Cleveland, OH

81 Cornell University

82 University of Nijmegen, Netherlands

84 Harvard University

85–86 Stanford University School of Medicine

87 Johns Hopkins University

88 Princeton University

90 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

92 Harvard University

93–94 Bio-Research Inc., Panoramic Research Inc.

95 University of Illinois

96 Ohio State University

97 University of Wisconsin

98 Queen’s College

99–100 Pennsylvania State University

101 Ohio State University

102 University of Oklahoma

103 Children’s International Summer Villages, Inc.

104 University of Houston

105 University of Wisconsin

107 American Psychological Association (APA)

111 University of London, UK

112 University of Indiana

114 Butler Hospital and Health Center

115 University of Helsinki, Finland

117 Cornell University

118 Pennsylvania State University

119 Texas Christian University

121 McGill University, Canada

123 Columbia University

124 St. Francis Memorial Hospital, San Francisco

125 Veterans Administration Center, Martinsburg, WV

126 University of Florida, National Research Council

129 George Washington University, Leler University of Georgia (possible typo)

130 Columbia University

138 University of Texas at Austin

139 Pennsylvania State University

140 St. Francis Memorial Hospital, San Francisco

143 University of Houston

Dr. Delgado

Dr. Delgado during this same time at Yale University was incorporated into this larger mind control project. He created what he named the stimociever. A breakthrough in bio electronics/neurotechnology that allowed for a never before seen of remote mind control.

The stimoceiver represented a genuine breakthrough in neural engineering. As Delgado described it, the device was essentially a radio that combined a brain wave stimulator with a receiver that monitored electroencephalographic (EEG) activity and transmitted this data back on separate radio channels. Some versions were remarkably compact - as small as a half-dollar coin - a significant achievement given the technological constraints of the 1960s.

This bidirectional capability was crucial. Unlike simple stimulation devices, the stimoceiver could be programmed to detect specific patterns of electrical activity and respond automatically. In one notable experiment, Delgado implanted a stimoceiver in the amygdala of a chimpanzee - a brain region associated with emotional processing, particularly fear and aggression. He programmed the device to recognize the electrical signature that preceded aggressive behavior and to automatically deliver a counterstimulus that inhibited the aggression. The result was a kind of closed-loop system, where the brain's own activity triggered interventions that modified subsequent activity.

He also wrote “Physical Control

of the Mind Toward a Psychocivilized Society” a totalitarian view that no person has the right to control their own mind and should be controlled by the government or “experts”.

In his paper “Intracerebral Radio Stimulation and Recording in Completely Free Patients,” Delgado observed that: