I reached over to my cell phone to start researching for my next article yesterday and my hand and forearm contorted into an unusable claw. I waited patiently for it to slowly relax. This has happened so many times I just stare at it and consciously try to relax it. In the past I would usually use my computer for research but it was hacked so many times I can no longer afford to rebuild it.

As I begin researching bioelectronics research done under MKULTRA subproject 119 my mind goes blank. I keep going and am hit with implanted thoughts of going out to get food. Then implanted thoughts of my impending doom. Then implanted thoughts to just relax and watch some mindless videos on YouTube. I ignore them and keep reading. Then my emotional state starts shifting and making me feel bored suddenly with this subject.

As I read through articles about radio frequency based neuromodulation I am hit with thoughts of how futile it is to write about this subject. My head starts throbbing and am hit with nausea. I go out to get fresh air and feel better. As I sit down to start reading again I feel my entire face heating up. I go in the bathroom and look in the mirror to see my cheeks are bright red.

Before I was overtly targeted with this technology I would research government conspiracies and the paranormal. I only posted some of my research on discord. I resisted the right vs left dialectic, race baiting, and other pitfalls setup by the power structure. Right before the attacks on me happened I was writing about the Covid operations and it's connections to the DoD.

Another targeted individual I talk to who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of her safety explained the same experiences. She deals with the same physical, emotional, and neurological effects but also gets bombarded with voice to skull. She has an agent that talks or screams into her mind all day. Not just audible speech but a hive mind sharing of thoughts. She fights off shared thoughts from another person and is assaulted with them talking over a microphone directly into her mind. This brain computer interface technology disrupts her life and keeps her from living any type of normal life.

As she tries to work her V2K agent screams threats and insults into her mind constantly. If she stops working and goes home they immediately stop or significantly decrease their attack.

Another targeted person I speak with was made homeless after being targeted. Everytime he found work as a handyman he was hit with supplanted thoughts that the people in the area or his employers were part of his targeting. He would tell me that he would see them making hand signals or clearing their throat constantly. His programming made him believe these were signs that these people were “contacted” by agents. He would leave the area and drive multiple states to find work and safety. His truck was sabotaged at one point and caught fire another time his truck was broken into and his stash of money was stolen. A month ago he contacted me saying that he believed I was involved in his targeting. When I talked to him and calmed him down he apologized and asked me where he should go to find a safe place to live. I gave him some suggestions and after that I never got a response from him. This man had no one left in his life and there is no way for me to find out what happened to him.

A hypnotherapist in my state found my Substack and contacted me. She had several clients reporting being targeted with this technology. They complained of the gangstalking, V2K, implanted thoughts, and dream manipulation. She and one of her clients called me and asked questions about this program. The hypnotherapist said she believed her clients were suffering from mental illnesses at first but saw a clear pattern between 4 different clients that made her believe them. Shortly after she began experiencing the perception of being gangstalked. She was hit with the feelings of being watched everywhere. She said she felt as though she had been poisoned by mold in her condo. She claimed people were following her when she walked her dog. We talked several times. I missed a call from her one day and when I called her back I got no answer. I called her and texted her over the course of several weeks and have never been able to contact her again.

I am extremely disturbed by her disappearance but don't really know how to find out what happened to her. I know her full name and contact info but obviously don't want to divulge it here. If anyone has a suggestion as to how to check on someone without being a family member let me know.

Then there is the case of Ramola D. She is a targeted person right here in my city. She was writing about this program and an activist. Then a few months ago a swat team showed up to her house and said she had been recording her neighbor with her cellphone, violating a court order. She was sent to jail and then sentenced to 6 months in a psychiatric institution. When I tried contacting her there they told me I needed the unit number of the hospital. They would not let me leave a message and have her contact me. They hid behind medical confidentiality to prevent her from outside communication. She will be confined and probably forced medicated until June.

Another targeted person I became aware of was an activist who was pursuing legal means to battle this program. He was active in the community and gave legal advice to targeted people. He was hit with this RF based neuromodulation and threatened a legislator. The FBI was sent to arrest him and he has been in prison for 6 years. This is an extreme amount of time for issuing a threat over email. He was transferred to multiple prisons and little is known about him now.

It's my belief that we are dealing with a government program of eugenics, human trafficking, and suppression. They are targeting the civilian population to systematically go after objective and morally upright people that fight against this evil system of moral degradation and mind control. They carefully destroy our lives and isolate us from society. This is a carefully constructed system meant to demolish the basis of a good society. To remove individuals and families from society that bring stability and positivity.

I really want to create an organization to offer a safety net for targeted people. It's obvious they want to splinter us into many groups or isolate us. There is a terrifying possibility that they want to get targeted people completely removed from all society so they can be sent off somewhere for experimentation. Once they have nobody looking for them then these people can just disappear into some facility. Please reach out to me if you have any ideas or want to collaborate on how to setup a way to ensure the safety of targeted people.