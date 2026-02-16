I have written extensively about nanotech, neuromodulation, and the mass mind control program. The parasitic ruling class has made a carefully crafted plan for total control over the population. This has been a plan in the making and evolving for 75 years now. Please read through my older articles to get a better understanding of how we got here.

One of the biggest patterns I've seen is a combination of introducing poisonous compounds or nanoparticles/tech while using other compounds or EMF to open up or damage the blood brain barrier. Once this vital defense to our brain is compromised we can be inundated with brain damaging chemicals and EMF reactive self assembling nanotech that is essential for the mass mind control program. I want to go over how to identify and protect yourself from this insidious one two punch.

What You Ingest

The first step is watching what you are ingesting. Eat non GMO food that is organic. This doesn't guarantee avoiding glyphosates and nanoparticles but it is the best option. If you live in America avoid most pork because they poison it with Ractopamine. Avoid any GMO containing products, don't eat anything with corn, wheat, or soy in the label. It is filled with a poison called glyphosate, this is the most ubiquitous poison used against us.

All artificial sweeteners are poison. They are all linked to cancer, cognitive decline, and many other health problems. Xylitol is essential to avoid, this has been known since 1978 to cause tumors, bladder stones, and damage the liver but covered up by this satanic parasite class. Now, most importantly, it is coming out that it opens up the blood brain barrier allowing for nanoparticles, heavy metals, and toxic compounds to enter the brain. It also greatly increases the chance of stroke by increasing clotting ability greatly. This fits with the COVID vaccination program which seems to rely on causing blood clots to damage peoples brains and or kill them. Xylitol is a sugar substitute commonly found in sugar-free gum, candies, baked goods, peanut butter, and dental products (toothpaste, mouthwash). It is also used in over-the-counter vitamins, supplements, syrups, and some cosmetics like lotions or face creams. You can find it in most energy drinks and nicotine pouches. They will often combine xylitol and glyphosates in a product to directly deliver neurotoxic compounds into your brain.

WIFI, Cell Phones,and Bluetooth

This bombardment of electro magnetic frequencies used for wifi, telecommunications, and Bluetooth causes psychological and more importantly psychological effects. 2.4 GHz which is also what Bluetooth operates on has been shown to open up the blood brain barrier. 5G also has shown the same effect. These frequencies also cause brain damage overall.

So do not use Bluetooth earbuds/headphones. Use wired earbuds when using your cell phone. Keep your cell phone as far from your head as possible. At night keep it in a faraday bag or in the other room. Also be aware that every cell phone has an infrared biometric scanner about a half inch to the right of the self facing camera. This strobes your eyes with infrared constantly, cover that with a small strip of electrical tape. Turn off your WiFi router when you can, especially while sleeping. If possible setup your bedroom to be as EMF free as possible.

Vaccines

This is one of the most important vectors for attack the Parasite class has implemented. Starting in 1969 America started rapidly expanding a vaccine schedule larger than any other country on Earth. It totalled a whopping 70 to 80 injections for its vaccine schedule. Compare that to Europe and it's 20-40 injection schedule. This led to a dramatic rise in autism, drop in IQ, and the new diagnosis of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. So many infants died after 1969 they created the ambiguous SIDS cause of death. These vaccines use Aluminum adjuvants, such as aluminum hydroxide and aluminum phosphate, these are compounds added to certain vaccines (e.g., DTaP, hepatitis B, HPV) to enhance immune response. These are neurotoxic (brain damage and autism), alter the immune system, and cause allergies. In animal testing aluminum is used to induce allergies in test animals for research purposes.

Then there was the COVID Operation DoD produced injections. These COVID vaccines came in batches that would be completely different. In fact Japan found 1.63 million doses of the Moderna injections that were all contaminated with “black particles”. This happened several times in Japan because they are so professional that even pharmacists were checking the vaccines for contamination. These black particles were without a doubt graphene oxide nano particles that had clumped together.

How to Boost your Brain and Body

I recommend using herbs and supplements to help the body detoxify and boost natural defenses. Milk Thistle, ginseng, gingko biloba, oregano oil, nattokinase, L-arginine, L-citrulline, bromelaine, rosemary, and probiotic supplements.

Definitely Do not Use or Research Carefully

Nicotine products are all setup to deliver poison and open up the blood brain barrier. Even nicotine salt pouches like Zyn are potent cocktails of xylitol, glyphosates, and heavy metals. Nicotine by itself is actually beneficial but nearly all forms of it on the market are tainted in some way to make it poison or synergistic with this overall plan. If you can find additive free nicotine that is the safest bet.

Quercetin appears to be synergistic with self assembling nanostructures. It bypasses the blood brain barrier easily. It serves as both a reducing and stabilizing agent in the synthesis of graphene oxide-silver nanoparticle (GO-AgNPs) nanocomposites, enabling the attachment of silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) to GO sheets. This creates a highly conductive rGO-Ag, nanocomposites that exhibit strong reactivity with electromagnetic fields (EMF).

I used to recommend NAC supplement but lately I have seen that many things like NAC have the effect of turning Graphene oxide into a more EMF reactive reduced graphene oxide. It was also promoted during the COVID Operation by various places very suspiciously. I am still researching this aspect and want to make people aware of this possibility.