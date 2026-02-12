Project Monarch the Unholy Offspring of MKULTRA

Monarch Programming is a method of mind control used by numerous organizations for covert purposes. It is a continuation of project MK-ULTRA, a mind-control program developed by the CIA, and tested on the military and civilians. The methods are astonishingly sadistic (its entire purpose is to traumatize the victim) and the expected results are horrifying: The creation of a mind-controlled slave who can be triggered at anytime to perform any action required by the handler.

The incriminating statement to date made by a government official as to the possible existence of Project MONARCH was extracted by Anton Chaitkin, a writer for the publication The New Federalist. When former CIA Director William Colby was asked directly, “What about monarch?” he replied angrily and ambiguously, “We stopped that between the late 1960s and the early 1970s.” [3. Anton Chaitkin, “Franklin Witnesses Implicate FBI and U.S. Elites in Torture and Murder of Children”, The New Federalist]

The original means to do this was to cause extreme trauma, usually to a child. This causes what is commonly known as dissociative identity disorder(DID). This is a splintering of the mind. It's a defensive measure the mind has to quarantine memory away from the conscious mind but still allow it to be absorbed by the subconscious mind. In nature this would protect from PTSD but still allow a sense of the memory so the person can subconsciously avoid it.

MKULTRA projects found a way to use this to program subjects. By creating a strong enough trauma in tandem with hypnosis, known as trauma based mind control they were able to make separate “Identity Alters” with a firewalled memory. These identity alters could be programmed and have memory of the original identity but when it was in control the memories created would be quarantined within it. When the subject snapped back to their original identity/personality they would have no memory of what happened when this identity alter was in control.

“Trauma-based mind control programming can be defined as systematic torture that blocks the victim’s capacity for conscious processing (through pain, terror, drugs, illusion, sensory deprivation, sensory over-stimulation, oxygen deprivation, cold, heat, spinning, brain stimulation, and often, near-death), and then employs suggestion and/or classical and operant conditioning (consistent with well-established behavioral modification principles) to implant thoughts, directives, and perceptions in the unconscious mind, often in newly-formed trauma-induced dissociated identities, that force the victim to do, feel, think, or perceive things for the purposes of the programmer. The objective is for the victim to follow directives with no conscious awareness, including execution of acts in clear violation of the victim’s moral principles, spiritual convictions, and volition. Installation of mind control programming relies on the victim’s capacity to dissociate, which permits the creation of new walled-off personalities to “hold” and “hide” programming. Already dissociative children are prime “candidates” for programming”. [5. Ellen P. Lacter, Ph.D., The Relationship Between Mind Control Programming and Ritual Abuse]

Monarch slaves are mainly used by organizations to carry out operations using patsies trained to perform specific tasks, who do not question orders, who do not remember their actions and, if discovered, who automatically commit suicide. They are the perfect scapegoats for high-profile assassinations (see Sirhan Sirhan), mass shooters, the ideal candidates for prostitution, slavery, and private movie productions. They are also the perfect puppet performers for the entertainment industry.

“What I can say is I now believe that ritual-abuse programming is widespread, is systematic, is very organized from highly esoteric information which is published no-where, has not been on any book or talk show, that we have found it all around this country and at least one foreign country.”

People say, “What’s the purpose of it?” My best guess is that the purpose of it is that they want an army of Manchurian Candidates, ten of thousands of mental robots who will do prostitution, do movies, smuggle narcotics, engage in international arms smuggling, all sorts of very lucrative things, and do their bidding and eventually the megalomaniacs at the top believe they’ll create a Satanic Order that will rule the world”. [4. D. Corydon Hammond, Ph.D]

Cults and Intelligence Agencies

The need for this type of abuse and availability of trafficked children and women created a disgusting union of the intelligence agencies, organized crime, and cults. Two key examples are the Children Of God(The Family International) and The Finders cult. There were many cults like this setup in multiple countries since the 1960’s. This evolved into more sophisticated networks practicing “ritualistic abuse” on children, mostly for the use of monarch programming. This then created a compromised network of pedophiles subject to blackmail and control. Suddenly the media was obsessed with the “satanic panic” of the 1980’s. A carefully crafted narrative by media controlled by a network of organized crime and intelligence agencies. It's important to note that organized crime at this point shifted from Italian mafia to Zionist/israeli mafia. The FBI waged a war on Cosa Nostra/Italian Mafia and dismantled them very quickly. This left a void for a more fed friendly israeli mafia to gain control. This was due to FBI being compromised via CIA infiltration and pedophelia based blackmail. This creates a link to Hollywood and the media where many producers, directors, and executives where connected to israeli mafia through pedophelia blackmail. This ultimately culminated in the Franklin Scandal which was the Epstein style ring of the 80’s also covered up by the government.

Types of Programming

ALPHA is within the base control personality. Its characterized by extremely pronounced memory retention, along with substantially increased physical strength and visual acuity. Alpha programming is accomplished through deliberately subdividing the victim’s personality which, in essence, causes a left brain-right brain division, allowing for a programmed union of Left and Right through neuron pathway stimulation.

BETA is referred to as “sexual” programming (slaves). This programming eliminates all learned moral convictions and stimulates the primitive instinct, devoid of inhibitions. “Cat” alters may come out at this level. Known as Kitten programming, it is the most visible kind of programming as some female celebrities, models, actresses, and singers have been subjected to this kind of programming. In popular culture, clothing with feline prints often denotes Kitten programming.

DELTA is known as “killer” programming and was originally developed for training special agents or elite soldiers (i.e. Delta Force, First Earth Battalion, Mossad, etc.) in covert operations. Optimal adrenal output and controlled aggression are evident. Subjects are devoid of fear and very systematic in carrying out their assignment. Self-destruct or suicide instructions are layered in at this level.

THETA – Considered to the “psychic” programming. Bloodliners (those coming from multi-generational Satanic families) were determined to exhibit a greater propensity for having telepathic abilities than did non-bloodliners. Due to its evident limitations, however, various forms of electronic mind control systems were developed and introduced, namely, bio-medical human telemetry devices (brain implants), directed-energy lasers using microwaves and/or electromagnetics. It is reported these are used in conjunction with highly-advanced computers and sophisticated satellite tracking systems. [13. Patton, op. cit.]

Remote RF Based Monarch Programming

Now this extremely traumatic torture can be done remotely via radio frequencies. Targets can be remotely put into hypnotic states and programmed virtually anywhere. Many targeted people I have interviewed complain of directed dreams that have extremely negative overtones. People who experience voice to skull are inundated with psychic driving like streams of insults and vivid negative memories being brought up over and over. This process can be done far more covertly with targets who are in the segment of the population that is highly suggestible which is normally only 15 percent of the people.

In fact hypnotic suggestibility can be increased through several means. One is the Carleton Skills Training Programme. This can take half of the 75 percent of the population not susceptible and make them suggestible to hypnotism in only 75 minutes. Another method is damaging parts of the brain with poison or drugs to make the target more suggestible to hypnosis. MKULTRA originally used LSD and sodium pentathol but newer classified compounds are used now. Some possibilities are neurotoxic peptides and even methyl ethyl ketone, these substances would never be discovered in blood panels. Then there is the tried and true method of sleep deprivation.

In my next article I will be going over the real world examples of monarch victims and how they are used to not only control politicians(Epstein ring), Hollywood, and independent media but how it is used to control big tech and create child farms for pedophiles.