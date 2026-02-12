Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Wilson's avatar
Dave Wilson
Feb 12

Great articles thank you!

Reply
Share
Eric Williams's avatar
Eric Williams
Feb 12

If has more "Ah-ha" moments reading the truth on substack over the last week and a half than I ever could have had on Quora. I read an article about transmitters and it is exactly factual. Thank you for your contribution. If I can help in any way to help validate anything, call me on my hacked and tapped cellphone at (806) 240-7507. Where I'm at right now they are scrambling to stem the bleeding. And I'm catching all of it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Benjamin Conine
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Conine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture