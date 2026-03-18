Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Wilson's avatar
Dave Wilson
2h

So sad because all of this is true. They even manipulate those around you to make them not see most anything that is going on. All fake mind images of altered realities. About impossible to explain to so many people under this spell.

Lord Jesus, please hear our prayers. We repent for all of our sins and evil thoughts, please makes u more worthy of your help and provide us with th tools and strength. Amen.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Conine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture