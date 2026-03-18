PROJECT BIZZARE was an exploration of Soviet use of radio frequency to attack the US Embassy in Moscow. Before Havana Syndrome the Department of State investigated and documented the Moscow Unidentified Technical Signals (MUTS) in the 1960’s. Diplomats were hit with the same radio frequency based weapons systems that left them suffering from horrific medical and cognitive problems.

The Department of State investigated and documented the Moscow Unidentified Technical Signals (MUTS) from 1973 until the signal disappeared (by 1992). I was personally responsible for this mission from 1977 to 1980 and can state with certainty that the intensity of the impinging signals were kept at or below a level of 10 microwatts per square centimeter during this time. This level was agreed to by the Soviets because it was their maximum exposure level for incidental, non-ionizing radiation, and deliberately exposing embassy personnel to levels above their own safe level was not in their best interest.

Whenever we detected a level above this trigger point (it did happen, but only by a factor of two or three, at most, and for short periods), the Soviets were informed of our displeasure and the possible negative impact of keeping a higher-than-agreed-to level. In all cases, the level promptly fell.

The level in the working spaces of the embassy was further reduced by a factor of 10 to 100 as a consequence of the shielding effect of the building itself. The level fell further in 1976 with the addition of copper screening over the windows, resulting in only about 1 percent of the impinging radiation reaching the office areas. People working on the higher floors of the embassy were exposed to a level of about 0.1 microwatts per square centimeter, and there was a much lower level of exposure in the residential sections of the building and the lower floors.

To put this in perspective, a person standing three feet from a Wi-Fi router could be exposed to a radiation level of 0.9 microwatts per square centimeter. A person using a cell phone could have the central portion of the brain exposed to a level of over 1,000 microwatts per square centimeter. Each of these is well in excess of the levels experienced by a person working in the secure section of Embassy Moscow, but we seem to accept this exposure with little, if any, fear. Today, a person walking around lower Manhattan would be exposed to a higher radiation level from cell phone towers, microcells, communication links and other radiators than the people who worked in Embassy Moscow interest.

Whenever we detected a level above this trigger point (it did happen, but only by a factor of two or three, at most, and for short periods), the Soviets were informed of our displeasure and the possible negative impact of keeping a higher-than-agreed-to level. In all cases, the level promptly fell.

The level in the working spaces of the embassy was further reduced by a factor of 10 to 100 as a consequence of the shielding effect of the building itself. The level fell further in 1976 with the addition of copper screening over the windows, resulting in only about 1 percent of the impinging radiation reaching the office areas. People working on the higher floors of the embassy were exposed to a level of about 0.1 microwatts per square centimeter, and there was a much lower level of exposure in the residential sections of the building and the lower floors.”

To put this in perspective, a person standing three feet from a Wi-Fi router could be exposed to a radiation level of 0.9 microwatts per square centimeter. A person using a cell phone could have the central portion of the brain exposed to a level of over 1,000 microwatts per square centimeter. Each of these is well in excess of the levels experienced by a person working in the secure section of Embassy Moscow, but we seem to accept this exposure with little, if any, fear. Today, a person walking around lower Manhattan would be exposed to a higher radiation level from cell phone towers, microcells, communication links and other radiators than the people who worked in Embassy Moscow.

-US State Department

Soon after the United States obtained the technology and even devices used and continued to refine these weapons.

“Dr Ross Adey’s research at the Brain Research Institute of the University of California, was funded by the CIA and ARPA(DARPA). In their Pandora project, a catalogue of different brain signals for specific actions, emotions and pathological states of mind were recorded. It was found that when microwaves were used to fire these signals at victims’ brains, they experienced the moods, behaviour, and the pathological states, carried by the signals. This meant that by mimicking natural brain frequencies, the human brain could be controlled remotely by use of extremely low frequency broadcast carried by pulse modulated microwave beams (ELF pulse modulated microwave remote mind control technology).”

-MICROWAVE MIND CONTROL by Tim Rifat

"In 1984, Dr. Ross Adey, chief of research at the Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital in

Loma Linda, California, obtained from Soviet colleagues what is known as 'a mini-

Woodpecker transmitter,' labelled the LIDA, and apparently developed by Lev Rabichev and his colleagues in Soviet Armenia (see patent information). The LIDA operated on a frequency of 40 MHz and bombarded the brain with low frequency radio waves. It was used experimentally by the Russians as 'a replacement for tranquilizers and their unwanted side effects.' The pulsed radio waves were said to 'stimulate the brain’s own electromagnetic current and produce a trance-like state. ... ”

-CIA Mind Control History UCLA’s Dr. W. Ross Adey & Remote Brain Telemetry

This led the CIA to add remote RF based mind control research to their subprojects of MKULTRA. This was done in subproject MKDELTA which had breakthroughs with “DEEP SLEEP” and “R.H.I.C.”. “R.H.I.C” stood for Remote Hypnotic Intracerebral Control. This was the main breakthrough for the agency. They figured out that by using this sedating modulated frequency that could knock people into hypnotic states they could remotely program and control them. Then they discovered E.D.O.M, this is electronic dissolution of memory. By using frequencies that were discovered by Dr. Adey they could disrupt the brains ability to record any memory. These two discoveries combined allowed for people to be put into hypnotic states and controlled to do anything with no memory of being programmed or the actions performed afterwards. This technology was combined with the work of Dr. Delgado also in the MKULTRA projects, who created implants that could transmit RF signal to the brain more effectively and at a longer range.

“The research of Jose Delgado, a pioneer in the control of behavior through surgical implantation of electrodes in the brain; early mind-control experiments demonstrating that hypnotized subjects can be made to commit acts normally repugnant to them; an insidious mind-control methodology called "RHIC-EDOM" ("radio-hypnotic, intracerebral control - electronic dissolution of memory"), in which the levels of a key neuro-transmitter called acetylcholine are manipulated in such a manner as to cause the "subject" to act without conscious knowledge or subsequent recollection of acts committed while affected by the process.”

-Lecture Series #6 - The Intelligence Community and Mind Control by Dave Emory

This technology and research was the real crown jewel of the MKULTRA projects and the most hidden. Shortly after they released files focused on more primitive trauma based mind control research and drugging. These methods are of course still an integral part of how they program people but ultimately were left as misdirection to hide the more important radio frequency based remote methods of being able to hypnotize, simulate drug experiences, and program minds.



