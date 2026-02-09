Conditioning for Brainwashing

Although the western empire has come a long way since MKULTRA the fundamentals of mind control remain the same. Isolate the target, debilitate them, limit access to information, and Inculcation .

Isolation

Cutting individuals off from their previous social support systems. Separating people from friends and family is the first step. This can be done on different levels. In the Targeting Program this is done with neuromodulation based misdirection. Family members, friends, and love interests can be manipulated remotely to cause rifts in relationships or to separate them completely.

Debilitation

Creating physical or mental exhaustion to weaken resistance. Trauma based mind control relies on depriving people of sleep and nutrition. They can use this technology to knock people out of REM sleep or just cause physical discomfort to deprive sleep. They will also use induced panic to cause targets to exhaust themselves and then cause adrenal surges when they sleep. This opens up the targets mind to be more susceptible to programming and hypnotic suggestion.

Monopolization of Information

Controlling what the person hears and reads, promoting a single, rigid, ideological narrative. This is done through carefully managing social media platforms. All social media platforms have been bought up and controlled by this power structure. Once this was done they created algorithms to make echo chambers and containment forums. Basically not allowing for information to pass freely between everyone. They split issues and ideas into political narratives that guarantee division. This creates a natural us versus them mindset. Then this is enforced with algorithms and carefully moderated online spaces to control discourse.

Inculcation

This leads to Constant, repetitive messaging (inculcation) to entrench ideas. Inculcation is teaching or influencing persistently and repeatedly so as to implant or instill an idea, theory, attitude, etc. Repeated interactions, conversations, and events can be engineered to this end. Neuro linguistic programming is used in this to create wording, labels, and phrases in order to directly access the target’s belief system. It bypasses critical thinking and reinforces suggested thoughts patterns dramatically. Beyond this v2k can be used for psychic driving. Repeated negative insults or triggering statements to remind the target of traumatic memories.

What Can we Learn From This

Look at the patterns. Recognize them and look for signs of them in your life. We are in a war with the parasitic ruling class. They are sneaky and underhanded. It's essential that you learn their tactics and adapt to them. The most important defense for us is remaining united and spreading knowledge to each other. Fight evil with love and compassion.