https://one.witysk.org is an excellent new website created by Stephane van der Aa that is a great way to unite targeted people. It allows for documenting of attacks and targeting incidents. The idea is to show a consistent pattern of targeting across the millions of people dealing with this sadistic program.

I have written extensively how this system follows the same protocols and patterns with hundreds of targeted people I have talked to or read about. It is clear to any targeted person but by documenting it at one place we can more effectively prove to people that this is indeed a real problem and not the symptoms of mental illness.

My favorite part of this platform is being able to find other targeted people to connect with. It offers the ability to find people in your area so we can build better social networks. One of the main objectives of the targeting programs is to separate people and isolate them. Once people are alone they are not only more vulnerable but their torture is magnified. Without face to face interactions and conversation the effects of psychological torture and anxiety is greatly amplified.

If you are targeted please look into setting up an account. Many targeted people are scared to put out their names or locations but the criminals doing this already have this information, the ability to track you, and even access to your thoughts.

Stephane will be a guest on my conference call this Thursday at 7pm EST. He is going to be explaining the website and how to use it.