My YouTube ChannelBenjamin ConineOct 17, 20261342Sharehttps://youtube.com/@targetingevil?si=QrOCyfQyYsNuzbyLMy YouTube where I have posted interviews and discussions.1342Share
Thank you very much I just found on your youtube account good new interview with Mark Williams talking and he is a Good Human ..
Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xHCtFDepOQ
I don’t normally jump on TI calls. I was impressed with your platform. I jumped on your call this week. Nicely done. Objective and insightful.