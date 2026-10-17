Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

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Amal Wadei Dawood's avatar
Amal Wadei Dawood
2d

Thank you very much I just found on your youtube account good new interview with Mark Williams talking and he is a Good Human ..

Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xHCtFDepOQ

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Marty Mercer's avatar
Marty Mercer
2d

I don’t normally jump on TI calls. I was impressed with your platform. I jumped on your call this week. Nicely done. Objective and insightful.

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