My MRI Results, Edited and Altered

After repeatedly asking I finally got my MRI. There are multiple pages blank and one with a strange interference. Beyond that there are some strange abnormalities near my ear. I got the MRI for my left ear because of extreme tenittus, swelling, and pressure I experience in it. I also have a hard cyst right above my ear canal there. The official diagnosis was that there is no tumors so everything is fine. When I asked again what was happening with my left ear the ENT said he didn't know.

I will be searching for any doctor now to look over this limited MRI and get their opinion. If anyone knows any doctors or MRI technicians that are interested in taking a look let me know.