Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

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My Full interview from Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia

The rest of the interview from Dominic Halpin's Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia
Benjamin Conine's avatar
Benjamin Conine
May 09, 2026

Although it was a quick interview I still managed to get a good amount of information.

Please check out Domics film Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia. He did an excellent job and is another example of how kind and intelligent targeted people are.

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