My Full interview from Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript175My Full interview from Cognitive Liberty: DystopiaThe rest of the interview from Dominic Halpin's Cognitive Liberty: DystopiaBenjamin ConineMay 09, 2026175ShareTranscriptAlthough it was a quick interview I still managed to get a good amount of information.Please check out Domics film Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia. He did an excellent job and is another example of how kind and intelligent targeted people are.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTargeted Individual against RF based WeaponsSubscribeAuthorsBenjamin ConineRecent PostsIran War, The Chinese Perspective Mar 28 • Benjamin ConineMy MRI Results, Edited and AlteredMar 23 • Benjamin ConineEpstein and NeuroTechFeb 22 • Benjamin Conine