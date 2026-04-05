MKULTRA Subproject 74 and Institution Participation
More evidence of MKULTRA using hospitals and universities for human experimentation. These are copy and pasted with sources.
I wanted to show how the CIA uses hospitals/universities and secret funding for their projects done there. This happens to this very day.
MKULTRA Subproject 74 Human Ecology Funds COVER FUNDING Of Things Not Interested In 1957
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Details of a CIA funding front known as the Human Ecology Fund are examined. The Human Ecology Fund was overseen by Cornell University Medical School neurologist Harold Wolff, MD. The fund secretly received CIA funds and financed a broad range of social and behavioral science research undertaken by anthropologists, sociologists, psychologists, medical researchers, and others. While the scholars receiving grants for research were unaware of CIA sponsorship, some of the funded research informed CIA research into interrogation and interrogation-resistance projects. The academics working on these projects knew they were funded by laundered
cia funds, but in most instances they were unaware of these connections. The cia provided the following description of how the MK-Ultra program worked:
Annual grants of funds are made under ostensible research foundation auspices
to the specialists located in the public or quasi-public institutions. This approach
conceals from the institution the interest of cia and permits the recipient to proceed with his investigation, publish his findings (excluding military implications), and account for his expenditures in a manner normal to his institution. A number of the grants have included funds for the construction and equipping of research facilities and for the employment of research assistants. Key individuals must qualify for top secret clearance and are made witting of Agency sponsorship. As a rule each specialist is managed unilaterally and is not witting of Agency support of parallel mkultra research in his field. The system in effect “buys a piece” of the specialist in order to enlist his aid in pursuing the intelligence implications of his research. His services typically include systematic search of the scientific literature,
procurement of materials, their propagation, and the application of test doses [of drugs] to animals and under some circumstances to volunteer human subjects.
The funding of sensitive mkultra projects by sterile grants in aid as noted in the preceding paragraph disclosed one of the principal controversial aspects of this program. (cia 1963d: 7–8, emphasis added)
In his book A Question of Torture, Alfred McCoy discussed several cia-funded
MK-Ultra social science research projects producing knowledge to be quietly harvested by cia personnel who were designing scientific means of conducting interrogation and torture (McCoy 2006: 43–46; cf. Prince 1995).
According to McCoy, by using results from MK-Ultra’s research programs, “the cia distilled its findings in its seminal Kubark Counterintelligence Interrogation handbook.
For the next forty years, the Kubark manual would define the agency’s interrogation methods and training program throughout the Third World. Synthesizing the behavioral research done by contract academics, the manual spelled out a revolutionary two-phase form of torture that relied on sensory deprivation and self-inflicted pain for an effect that, for the first time in the two millennia of their cruel science, was more psychological than physical” (McCoy 2006:50).
Stress research was a vital area of MK-Ultra’s search for effective means of coercive interrogation.
Due to the destruction of files, this list of institutions involved is incomplete but represents the best-documented participants.
Institutions and Subproject Associations of MKULTRA
Subproject Institution / Location
1 Princeton University
2 Stanford University
5 University of Minnesota, University of Denver
6 Eli Lilly Company, Indianapolis, Indiana
8 Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research, MA
9 Emory University, University of Illinois
20 Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, PA
22 Montana State College
23 University of Richmond
25 University of Minnesota
26 University of Illinois
28 Emory University
29 University of Denver
30 Fort Detrick, Maryland
31 Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, PA
35 Georgetown Hospital
39 Ionia State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, MI
41 Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, PA
42 San Francisco
43 University of Oklahoma
44 University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Chicago
45 University of Richmond
47 Emory University, New Jersey Neuropsychiatric Institute, Atlanta Federal Penitentiary
48 Cornell University Medical School
49 University of Denver
50 Fort Detrick, Maryland
51 University of Delaware
52 University of Delaware
56 Stanford University or School of Medicine
57 George Washington University
59 University of Maryland
60 Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, NYC
61 Cornell University Medical School, Ithaca, NY
62 National Institute of Health, Bethesda, MD
65 Cornell University
66 Butler Hospital and Health Center
67 University of Indiana (Kinsey Institute)
68 Allan Memorial Institute of McGill University, Canada
69 Rutgers University
70–72 Stanford University
73 University of Kentucky, Lexington Narcotics Farm
74 University of Wisconsin
77 Educational Testing Service, Princeton, NJ
79 H.J. Rand Foundation, Cleveland, OH
81 Cornell University
82 University of Nijmegen, Netherlands
84 Harvard University
85–86 Stanford University School of Medicine
87 Johns Hopkins University
88 Princeton University
90 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
92 Harvard University
93–94 Bio-Research Inc., Panoramic Research Inc.
95 University of Illinois
96 Ohio State University
97 University of Wisconsin
98 Queen’s College
99–100 Pennsylvania State University
101 Ohio State University
102 University of Oklahoma
103 Children’s International Summer Villages, Inc.
104 University of Houston
105 University of Wisconsin
107 American Psychological Association (APA)
111 University of London, UK
112 University of Indiana
114 Butler Hospital and Health Center
115 University of Helsinki, Finland
117 Cornell University
118 Pennsylvania State University
119 Texas Christian University
121 McGill University, Canada
123 Columbia University
124 St. Francis Memorial Hospital, San Francisco
125 Veterans Administration Center, Martinsburg, WV
126 University of Florida, National Research Council
129 George Washington University, Leler University of Georgia (possible typo)
130 Columbia University
138 University of Texas at Austin
139 Pennsylvania State University
140 St. Francis Memorial Hospital, San Francisco
143 University of Houston
This all matches up with my assessment that the medical system and universities all were influenced or captured for these mass mind control projects.
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Yes they are here's just one article with info I found. Now it is all too secret but this gives us a view into the foundation of this current sadistic mind control system.
https://www.australianpeacemakers.com/learning-library/mk-ultra-in-australia-part-1
Do you know if any in Australia are in involved?