Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

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Benjamin Conine
15h

Yes they are here's just one article with info I found. Now it is all too secret but this gives us a view into the foundation of this current sadistic mind control system.

https://www.australianpeacemakers.com/learning-library/mk-ultra-in-australia-part-1

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pink's avatar
pink
17h

Do you know if any in Australia are in involved?

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