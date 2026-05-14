Kyle Odom was a famous case involving a man experiencing mind control, remote sexual abuse, and the perception that people around him were controlled, aliens, or clones. He became convinced that martians were controlling the world through politicians and farming humans. He experienced seeing reptilian like beings and heard V2K explaining that they were transmitting to him from Mars. After a prolonged remote MKULTRA torture Kyle made the news for trying to kill a Pastor that he said suddenly transformed in front of him for a brief moment. Here is Kyle's drawing of what he saw.

As someone who in the past has experienced synthetic hallucinations, dream manipulation, V2K, and so much more with this technology this story follows the same steps I have seen so many targeted people go through. This was a carefully done operation using neurotechnology to make a genius believe things that are completely nonsensical and be used as an assassin. Once someone understands the neurotechnology involved and the amoral agencies conducting these operations and experiments, these experiences can be explained scientifically. That's why I felt so compelled to do a deep dive into Kyle’s story.

He has recently been released from prison. His conditions for release however is that he is not allowed to do interviews or speak about his “paranoid delusions”. Allegedly this is Kyle posting on 4chan sending out this message anonymously.

In the post the person claiming to be Kyle Odom says he was forced to take the COVID vaccine. He says he was held down and injected with it. After he claims he experienced brain swelling and myocarditis then a marked decline in cognitive function. They not only brain damaged him but put a legal muzzle on him from explaining what happened. So I will try my best to tell his story.

Kyle Odom’s Story

I will be using a lot of his own writing from his “manifesto” to explain his story.

“Born and raised in North Idaho. Grew up in a loving family. Joined the Marine Corps after high school. Developed an interest in science. Went to school for a degree in Biochemistry. Won numerous scholarships and awards. Graduated Magna Cum Laude then got invited to a prestigious university to work on genetics.”

The first thing I noticed was how he underplayed his enrollment in the Marine Corps. He was actually deployed in Iraq and was awarded an Iraq campaign medal with one bronze star. I have found a huge correlation between targeted/MKULTRA people to the armed forces. Just like Timothy Mcveigh, also deployed in Iraq, who complained of being implanted with a chip and experienced jolts of electricity and pain. Seeing how these projects are ultimately run by the CIA and DoD this only makes sense.

The second thing I noticed was that he didn't mention the name of the “prestigious university” he was invited to get his PhD on human genetics at.

Kyle went to the University of Idaho. He did exceedingly well as you have read. In his final semester there he experienced something that gives me a very strong feeling that he had been implanted with a BCI device while in the marines. His experiences match many of mine and are reminiscent of Project Stargate.

“Everything started while I was at University of Idaho. Spring 2014 was my final semester and I was taking a heavy course load (see Transcript). I was very stressed due to the intensity of my schedule, so I searched for a way to cope. I discovered meditation, which seemed to help, so it became part of my daily routine.

As I learned more about meditation, I became interested in consciousness and our ability to affect it. I kept working on my meditation techniques and began achieving extreme states of consciousness. This continued until I encountered another being through meditation. It happened one night in February 2014 and it was the most profound experience I’ve ever had. I was lying in bed meditating then suddenly left my physical body. I entered a space that was completely dark and had no awareness of my physical boundaries/orientation. I felt very peaceful there until a blue light began to approach me. As the blue light got closer, I realized it was another being. Once I was in the being’s presence, I felt an immediate sense of wrongdoing. It felt like I was being told “YOU SHOULDN’T BE HERE!” I instantly conceded and felt guilty, then I began to distance myself from the being. This had an impact on them and seemed to change their mind about me. The moment I began to distance myself from the being,

I became overwhelmed by a feeling I can only describe as unconditional love. During this part of the experience, our minds became connected and I saw that the being was female. I then began to feel the most euphoric, comforting, and blissful feelings I have ever felt. It was incredibly powerful and life-altering. Next thing I knew, I woke up. I had tears in my eyes and I couldn’t get out of bed. I felt a profound sense of loss like I had just lost someone close to me. It was very painful. A few minutes later, the experience left my mind (against my will) and I went about my day. After that, I had no urge to meditate at all. Every time I even thought about meditation, the thought was stripped from my mind. When I finally did try meditating again, I was unable to achieve anything.

I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I knew it wasn’t going to improve. Ultimately, I decided to give up on meditation and just focus on my classes. The remainder of the semester became exceedingly easy for me. It felt like I had tapped into some kind of power. I was exerting no mental effort even though the classes had been extremely difficult before. I also began to have complex thoughts and a depth of understanding I had never reached before.”

I believe this was the initial stages of his mind control. An activation and emotional conditioning by an outside remote neural interface operator. His cognition became boosted and his behavior rapidly changed over the next year. The next step in his life sent him further into the modern MKULTRA program.

In 2014 ,out of many choices, Kyle decided(or maybe was unknowingly directed) to take an offer from Baylor College of Medicine to work on a PhD in Human Genetics. Now this is where I found a stronger link between Kyle and the current MKULTRA project. Starting in 2006 Andreas S Tolias was the adjunct professor for their department of neuroscience. Tolias works with DARPA on their Enigma project for their Generative Optogenetics program. He also owns Andreas Tolias Labs at the Department of Ophthalmology at Stanford University. Here is a description of what they work on.

“At Andreas Tolias Lab, we work on the interface of neuroscience and AI research. We combine systems and computational neuroscience with machine learning approaches to decipher the network level principles of intelligence focusing on perceptual inference and decision making. Engineering these principles in AI systems provides a powerful platform to mechanistically test our understanding of brain function under natural complex tasks and develop the next-generation of less artificial and more intelligent algorithms.”

Familiarize yourself with DARPAs Generative Optogenetics program.

Generative optogenetics was first discovered in 2005 by Karl Deisseroth(Stanford) and Ed Boyden(MIT), who demonstrated that neurons could be activated using blue light through the expression of channelrhodopsin-2.

Standard optogenetics already allows you to both stimulate specific neurons and record large populations optically (e.g., with GCaMP calcium indicators or voltage sensors).

“Generative” in this context means you build a probabilistic or deep generative model (digital twin of the brain) of how neural circuits respond to patterns of optical stimulation and natural inputs, then invert that model to infer hidden variables: which ensembles encode a feature, what computation a circuit is performing, or what latent state (decision, memory, prediction) the network is in.

So instead of just correlating activity with behavior, you use controlled light perturbations plus modeling to causally probe and reconstruct the neural code.

So now we see a clear link to an advanced and secretive DARPA MKULTRA neurotechnology involved University to Kyle Odom. He was there just a few years before the release of MRNA gene therapy DoD developed COVID vaccines. Let's continue with his story.

“Everything changed once I started the program. The moment I arrived, I could see flaws in every professor's research. My mind was so expanded that I could instantly understand the implications of entire research projects. Because of this, I

was able to see weaknesses in all the available projects. This caused me to become very concerned about what I was doing and I felt like I was wasting my time. I voiced my concerns to my advisor and he casually brushed them aside. He told me "Just have fun, it'll be fun". I kept trying to get motivated, but things continued to get

worse. I started seeing flaws in the foundations of Genetics and other fields. It got to the point where I couldn't stop thinking about them. To make things worse, no one else seemed to care, which really bothered me. All these issues made it impossible for me to continue, so I decided to leave.”

This was only after about 4 months he decided to quit. Not typical at all when you look at his prior school and work ethic. Immediately he began experiencing the classic signs of early targeting, the gangstalking phenomena.

“The day after I decided to leave, my life became a living hell. I couldn’t sleep and my mind felt sapped. I was entirely at peace with my decision, so I knew something strange was happening to me. After a few days of this, two of the graduate students began reaching out to me. Eugene Lurie and Brandon Pekarek. I barely knew them, so it seemed unusual they would contact me. When I went to see them, they both kept pointing their finger at me saying “pew pew” like they were shooting a gun. They did this over and over and I kept wondering what their problem was. Months after I left Houston, I was told that Eugene and Brandon were not human. They were tasked with making me into “the next school shooter” as they called it. I imagine this is why many of our school shootings take place.”

So he was clearly being manipulated via V2K to believe that people around him were not only not to be trusted but dehumanizing them. Isolating him further for this operation and building a storyline involving aliens or entities. This is a classic ploy used by the DoD and CIA for destroying the subjects sense of reality and making them appear mentally ill while simultaneously priming the subject for violent acts by making people around them appear as enemies or not even human.

“I had applied to several government agencies before this happened, so I thought this might be their way of contacting me. Out of curiosity, I decided to go and buy a TracFone. I checked it every day to see if anyone messaged or called. About a month later, I got a text message from a man named John Padula. He invited me to come to church at The Altar. It seemed like a strange place to be recruiting for government jobs, but I went anyway. After I got there and went inside, something felt very wrong. I felt as if my life was in danger and I became so uncomfortable I had to leave.

When I went to The Altar for the first time, the people acted very strange. It was unhuman. As I walked into the sermon room, everyone stared at me and began sniffing emphatically. Needless to say, I was scared as hell, but I took a seat. When the service began, a man came and sat down next to me. After he sat down, I began smelling something. It was a smell I had never smelt before. The only thing I can compare it to is a reptile and vinegar. After smelling it, I became very uncomfortable. I tried to remain calm and just sat there quietly until the service was over. When the service ended, they said: "You can leave now". After that, I knew I wasn't dealing with the government anymore. I realized that whoever I was dealing with was extraterrestrial, so I became very scared.”

So we can see here that he was being directed by government agents to go specifically to this church named The Alter. Once there they used this generative Optogenetics to cause hallucinations, sensations, emotional changes, and smells. All in an effort to make him perceive this church as evil and part of his targeting.

Optogenetic stimulation can trigger false sensory signals, including odor-like percepts in the olfactory system and visual percepts in cortex. That means light-activated neurons can sometimes make a brain interpret activity as a real smell or a visual event even when no external stimulus exists. This is how synthetic hallucinations are achieved. Optogenetics can induce false sensory percepts, including odor-like ones, and generative models could help target those effects.

Kyle's torture continued. When he went to stores he would perceive people around him as dangerous and not human. V2k was used to give him the perception these people were talking to him telepathically. He was bombarded with sexual humiliation tactics as his genitals and emotional states were manipulated. He didn't feel safe anywhere.

“I had no clue where to go at that point, so I decided to check myself into the VA. They shipped me straight to the mental ward and I was admitted. Nothing improved while I was there. The medication they gave me did absolutely nothing. I just sat there surrounded by a bunch of psychotic people and became exasperated. I knew their goal was to ruin my life by making me into a crazy person. I became determined not to let that happen and I started fighting back. After leaving the VA, everything I tried to do with my life was sabotaged. They didn’t want me dead, but they also weren’t going to let me live. In desperation, I went back to The Altar to ask them what they wanted from me. I didn’t know what else to do...”

Now we see how Kyle was scared and controlled into telling his story at the VA. Immediately they were able to commit him and give him a false mental health diagnosis. This is standard protocol for this program. When medicated he still has all of the same experiences and symptoms. Showing that this is obviously not a mental health problem but a sophisticated and evil government program utilizing cutting edge and classified technology. Kyle tried continuing to live a normal life but was tortured whenever he tried to do something constructive.

“The pressure this semester (Spring 2016) is FAR too intense. Every time I go to class, they start manipulating my brain until I go into a blind rage. Sometimes they suppress my brain until I begin to blackout. They also manipulate my heart rate and flood my body with adrenaline over and over again making me extremely uncomfortable. The females stimulate my penis when they are close, and the males stimulate my anus. It's incredibly exhausting.”

A quick explanation of how he was being neuro modulated to have these specific emotions. Emotions are distributed brain states built from activity in regions like the amygdala, orbitofrontal cortex, medial prefrontal cortex, hypothalamus, and brainstem reward/stress systems. Optogenetic stimulation or suppression can rapidly change the firing of selected cell types in those circuits with millisecond precision, which has been shown in animal studies to shift anxiety-like, fear-like, social, and reward-related behaviors. In the orbitofrontal and medial prefrontal cortex, exciting one population and inhibiting another can push behavior toward or away from anxious states.

The adrenaline surges are done by using a generative model and neural interface to identify the activity pattern that precedes a surge and then reproduce or amplify that pattern with generative optogenetics.

Kyle at this point wrote about not being able to live any normal life and was being manipulated with this GO and V2K technology to believe that the source of his torture were reptilian Martians that place clones or controlled people on earth to control it further.

“I struggled to pass my tests so they couldn't blame this on me failing out of school. I want to continue, but I simply cannot. Every moment I spend in the classroom is absolute torture. The classes themselves are extremely difficult without all this added pressure. The worst part is I received an interview for ISU’s pharmacy program (see personal documents). Since I cannot continue with the classes, there is no reason to go to the interview. My chance at a normal life has been ruined. They've also been depriving me of sleep, so I don't have the strength to continue.”

The agents handling him had all the pieces lined up to push him into a violent act. The target selected was the pastor of The Alter church. This church was known for helping recovering addicts and the poor. Kyle shot the Pastor six times believing that he was responsible for his torture and destruction of his life. The internet has been flooded with conspiracy theories claiming that because the Pastor survived he must be some kind of alien. With closer examination the bullet wounds were in non vital areas except for one in the head. When I researched further I found that the bullet that struck his head first passed through his shoulder causing much less damage than people would think. Still this theory that the Pastor had superhuman abilities to survive the shooting is promoted whenever the story is talked about. If anything the Pastor was saved with poor aim from a tortured man who was not a murderer. My personal faith leads me to think that the Pastor was also protected by Jesus Christ.

The fact that the target selected by these government agents was a Pastor is very telling. I have noticed a huge pattern of targeted people being religious or spiritual people. I think the core of this government program is deeply satanic, not only wanting to remove positive religious people from society but torturing them and mocking them as they do.

After the shooting Kyle fled and drove to the White House to throw his “evidence” and manifesto into the White House lawn. This ensured that he would be perceived as crazy. This same tactic is used on many targeted people, they send long rambling explanations of their targeting that they are manipulated to believe by their handlers. This tactic is used to discredit the use of this technology and existence of this program.

Creating false narratives via covert or overt V2K in conjunction with generative optogenetics or other neurotechnology like piezoelectric implants or nanotechnology is a very straightforward process. Create a scenario or storyline then carefully use a closed-loop system that detects emotional state, modulates arousal and valence circuits, and nudges interpretation of ongoing sensory input. This would completely guide the person's decision making and sense of what is happening.

This is used extensively on targeted people to isolate and confuse them. Even when I talk to many targeted people about their belief of what is happening in depth and try to point out obvious explanations they will not only fail to see it but become emotional and aggressive. These emotional firewalls are built in to stop any deprogramming.

I'm sure if I was able to talk to Kyle today he could not be convinced that technology like this was being used on him. He would say that he saw the aliens himself and just knows they are real.

Once this neurotechnology and the tactics used is understood a clear pattern of its use is found everywhere from alien abductions to mass shooters. This is the most carefully guarded conspiracy in the world.



