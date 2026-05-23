Nuero dust BCI implant

The CIA and DARPA started developing bio electronics and implants in 1960. Back then it was a large device similar to the neuralink that required opening the skull and hours long surgical operation. They quickly started a mass scale, covert, and illegal human experimentation program to developed a completely covert mind control project. No drugs required, hospital protocol changed to cover it up, and mental health guidelines changed to imprison anyone speaking out. In the past an implant like this would need to be done with surgery, now these implants are so small they can be placed with just a syringe.

The official narrative for the current state of brain computer interface implants and capabilities can be found on any simple Google search. Here is an example.

“Fewer than 40 people worldwide have implanted brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), all of them experimental. Most BCIs remain in the research phase, with many subjects participating in clinical trials.”

This is a ridiculous and untrue statement. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has funded innovative scientific research and technology developments in the field of brain-computer interfaces (BCI) since the 1970s. Are we supposed to believe that DARPA has been developing BCI tech for 56 years with no human experimentation research?

In 1971 the term brain-computer interface (BCI) was coined by Jaceques J. Vidal, who laid out a comprehensive experimental research plan to interface the human brain with computers (Vidal, 1973), including the XDS Sigma 7 at the University of California at Los Angeles that coincidently also served as the first node of the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET). ARPANET was the precursor to the internet as we know it. Following these initial demonstrations, the field of BCI has expanded significantly, encompassing both invasive and non-invasive neural recordings in humans and animals, spanning a range of sensorimotor and cognitive functions, and incorporating novel feedback mechanisms in closed-loop systems.

DARPA's initial investments in BCI began in 1974 under the Close-Coupled Man/Machine Systems (later renamed Biocybernetics) program. This program investigated the application of human physiological signals, including brain signals as measured non-invasively using either EEG or magnetoencephalography (MEG), to enable direct communication between humans and machines and to monitor neural states associated with vigilance, fatigue, emotions, decision-making, perception, and general cognitive ability. DARPA then funded a series of BCI programs over decades. I believe the most successful of them would have been kept classified and never divulged to the public.

It's my belief that DARPA, DoD, and the CIA started a covert human experimentation program to further this technology.

The Birth of BCI

The initial research into BCI though started in the 1950’s with Dr Jose Delgado’s stimociever. The stimoceiver is an early form of a brain-computer interface (BCI), as it allowed for both the stimulation and recording of brain activity through implanted electrodes. This technology laid the groundwork for modern BCIs used in various applications today. It was an implant that could remotely be activated by radio frequency in order to completely control the subjects brain.

Dr. Delgado demonstration of the stimociever on a monkey.

“Delgado’s stimoceiver was used clinically to inhibit or incite aggression in patients which Delgado viewed as a humane alternative to lobotomy. Several of Delgado’s experiments were recorded on film. One shows a woman calmly playing a guitar until an electric current remotely stimulates her brain, at which point she jumps up violently and smashes her guitar against the wall. The experiment was repeated three days in a row.”

“Delgado also used non-invasive remotely controlled electromagnetic radiation. He proudly summed up how he has “used electrodes implanted for days or months to block thought, speech, and movement, or to trigger joy, laughter, friendliness, verbal activity, generosity, fear, hallucinations, and memory.”

-1950s: Jose Delgado, MD, pioneered wireless implanted electrode to control human behavior

Delgado experimented on psychiatric patients with intractable schizophrenia or epilepsy in the 1950s at a Rhode Island institution. Implanting them with the stimociever and other devices.the stimoceiver is considered an early form of a brain-computer interface (BCI), as it allowed for both the stimulation and recording of brain activity through implanted electrodes. This technology laid the groundwork for modern BCIs used in various applications today.

Dr Delgado was a through and through fascistic psychopathic. He wrote a book called “Physical Mind Control toward a Psychocivilizied Society”. In this book he expressed his philosophy that the government should have the right for complete control over the brain through neurotechnology of its citizens.

This research caught the attention of the CIA, they quickly started MKULTRA subproject 119 in 1960. I wrote extensively about Dr. Delgado and subproject 119. Considering that there is a record of people being experimented on publicly since 1950 it's obvious that the narrative that only 40 people have been experimented on with BCI as of 2026 seems to be a bit off.

Now the implants are microscopic. Some examples are neural dust, neural grain, and BISC. These are the devices that are in the public sector. It's obvious that DARPA and the CIA would have developed sophisticated neurotechnology like this decades before it's publicly available and have kept them classified. All the while using illegal human experimentation to refine the tech. In my estimation I believe hundreds of thousands if not millions of people through dozens of countries have been experimented on with BCI.

The BISC BCI implant

An example the BISC implant pictured above has over 65,000 electrodes and unprecedented data throughput, it enables advanced AI decoding of thoughts, intentions, and sensory experiences while remaining minimally invasive.

I have managed to get X-rays of targeted people showing their implants. Here is an example from a TI that while having knee surgery demanded to get a copy of his X-rays. He had to battle the hospital just to get this picture. In it you can see deeper in his knee a mysterious implant that his doctor could not explain. Above it is the device used to repair his knee. Deeper in the knee is a smaller device that the hospital said was not implanted by them.

This could be a simple RFID tracking chip or a neural dust style implant places on the sciatic nerve which is the largest nerve in the human body. It begins in the lower back, runs through the buttocks, and travels down the back of each leg to the feet.

Looking at DARPAs ElectRX program we know that a series of implants have to be placed strategically throughout the body for complete data collection and control.

The Alien Deception

Many photos showing the removal of these government implants are from people that have been convinced they were abducted by aliens. By using radio frequency based neuromodulation, classified aircraft, and hypnotic suggestion it would be very easy for government agencies to pull this off. I explain this thoroughly in my article The Alien Abduction Connection to the Targeting Program.

Here are a few examples of implants found by these “alien” abduction survivors.

This woman again had to battle the hospital just to get this X-ray. The picture clearly shows two foreign objects that have no explanation. These “alien” abduction survivors deal with all the same problems as people targeted with government mind control programs. They deal with government harassment, synthetic telepathy(V2K), random pains through out the body(DEW), missing time, implants, exclusion from society, and hypnotically repressed memories.

Here is another example of a simple explainable technology that was removed from someone who reported being abducted by aliens. This is a simple RFID (radio frequency identification) chip. This is human technology and the idea that aliens are implanting them in people to track them is so transparently a psychological operation it makes my head spin. We are dealing with a carefully hidden government run human experimentation program using multiple means of misdirection to hide their crimes.

The Struggle of Finding Evidence

In my quest of finding pictures or X-rays of implants I was inundated with mind controlled targeted people saying they had evidence. When I followed up with them they would send me paragraph after paragraph of explanations and stories. When I tried to get actual pictures they would start to become agitated or suspicious of me. I understood already that we are dealing with a government mind control system that has programmed people to not share this information.

I dealt with the same pattern when I tried to get radio frequency analyzer scans of targeted people. I would be told that it was personal information that they did not want to share publicly, even when I told them I would not reveal their names. Others said that they were told by the people doing the scans to not share the results with others because they had a potential for a lawsuit. I believe this is a carefully coordinated protocol to keep people from releasing vital information to the public to expose these programs.

I ask anyone that has evidence of implants or frequency recordings to please contact me. I will keep your identity confidential and just want to compile information to help each other and spread accurate information of what is happening to us to the rest of the population.