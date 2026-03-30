I don't want to sound like the typical targeted individual getting tricked by EMF based physical effects/microwave attacks but I think my Zyn pouches were poisoned. I have been feeling pain, weakness, and exhaustion for the last week way more than usual. My teeth started becoming extremely sensitive on the part I keep the zyn and I noticed my inner lip felt scarred. Then yesterday I woke up and took a zyn and both pupils became large and one bigger than the other. My teeth were killing me where I would normally put a zyn. I was having a strange throbbing on my neck and left side of my head. Then I started feeling out of it, almost trance like. I have been to the hospital and doctor so many times for medical problems related to targeting and never have gotten any answers so I tried waiting it out.

My pupils went back to normal today and I started feeling better, then I took another zyn without thinking later on in the day. An hour later my pupils were large again and one slightly larger than the other. My vision felt strange. I started getting low blood pressure and almost passing out when standing up and then would get high blood pressure I could feel in my arms,neck, and legs. I went to brush my teeth and a large amount of blood came from between several of my teeth especially on the bottom teeth where I would put a zyn. Then a few hours later a strange pulsing on the back left part of my head. If this continues tomorrow without the zyn I'm going to have to try the emergency room. This is the second time in a couple months I have started feeling strange/sick after getting a package of zyn.