Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

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Ray's avatar
Ray
3h

I have no idea about what a Zyn is. But I advise you to stop using it!

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Alex Akindele's avatar
Alex Akindele
7m

I have always been poisoned too, and it's not that I'm been tricked by EMF or any physical effect, I almost got paralyzed by water poisoning for the past three months. What a life been a TI

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