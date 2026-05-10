There is a lot of speculation about what technology is being used on targeted people and the rest of the civilian population in dozens of countries experiencing this radio frequency based neural interface. Whether it's self assembling nanotechnology, implants, or weapons systems able to lock onto individual brain frequencies in conjunction with GPS satellite systems. The truth is probably that all these technologies are in use. Although Nanotech would obviously be the primary means for covertly interacting with peoples central nervous system at this point.

The next question that we all have is how do we stop this nonconsensual neural interface? Can we actually effectively remove nanotech or implants imbedded in our bodies and brains? Some people report limited success with substances like methylene blue, zeolite, EDTA chelation, and other heavy metal detox. I have never met anyone that said that completely stopped it though.

This has led me to believe that another real solution we have is identifying and jamming the radio frequency being used. The signals being used however are classified and are carefully obfuscated with counterintelligence. They can also switch between at least a hundred different channels but all of them would use a frequency in the same band. We are also most likely dealing with several different technologies that utilize different radio frequency bands. For example V2K, which is an an older technology, seems to have a signal that is much harder to jam. Many targeted people that have found jammers or even locations that reduced neuromodulating signals still experienced the V2K signal at the same strength.

The Frey effect, also known as the microwave auditory effect, is a phenomenon where individuals perceive sounds induced by pulsed or modulated radio frequencies. This effect is primarily associated with frequencies in the range of 200 MHz to 3 GHz. Some sources claim V2K uses Extremely Low Frequency bands otherwise known as ELF in conjunction. One source, Dr John Hall, has told me that it is modulated radio frequency riding on ELF carrier waves. To be honest I don't understand how that works but the fact that V2K seems to penetrate faraday cages and even hits people when they are in cave systems leads me to believe that it makes sense.

The Mind Control Frequencies

Next is the actual neural interface signals. These are not only used for remote neural monitoring but for active neuromodulation. They can remotely collect your EEG signals categorize them and decode them with neural interface software. After your brain has been digitized creating what is known as a digital twin or cognitive model, the neural interface software can send radio frequency signals to nanotech or implants to force the brain to recreate biosignal patterns for whatever effect the operator wants. They can cause emotional states, physical functions, brain states(including hypnotic states), thought patterns, block specific memory recall, link emotional reactions to thoughts, even cause synthetic hallucinations.

Here is an excellent scientific paper on a Method of detecting human microwave electromagnetic brain activity. This paper not only lays out collecting neural data but influencing it. In this paper the author describes the frequency range that is optimal is ultrahigh (UHF) and superhigh (SHF) frequencies from 1.5 to 5 GHz.

This matches up to frequencies that have been reported to me from targeted people who had radio frequency spectrum analyzer scans. I received a copy of one targeted woman's scans. There were dozens of frequencies all in the 2.5Ghz band. Here is an example from her scan.

In the US, 2555.356 MHz (≈2.555 GHz) falls inside the 2.5 GHz band (2495–2690 MHz), which is allocated to Broadband Radio Service (BRS) and Educational Broadband Service (EBS) and is used for commercial mobile broadband (LTE/5G), fixed wireless, and related services; exact permitted use depends on FCC/NTIA licensing in the specific area.

Here is another example from her scan.

Almost all of the FCC licenses that were associated with the RF signals found coming to and from her body were licensed to school districts and universities apparently. Any of these frequencies can be pirated and used without the knowledge of the FCC license holders. This is actually a legal recourse that can be used once a scan is done. If the targeted person found these frequencies and reported it to the license holders it could start an investigation by the FCC.

Jamming the Frequency

So what if we tried jamming these bands of frequencies in our own home? Well that's not allowed in many places.

Possessing, marketing, operating, or importing radio jammers (including devices that block 4G/5G/cell, GPS, Wi‑Fi, or other licensed communications) is illegal in the United States under FCC rules and federal law. Enforcement can include fines, equipment seizure, and criminal penalties; the FCC also prohibits sale or advertising of jammers to consumers.

Hypothetically if one were to go on eBay and find drone jamming devices for research purposes that could be done. Devices like this can be found from China for legal research purposes but again check your local laws. Sellers can work with you to find frequency bands you want to experiment with.

Also the use of continuous spark gap generators would hypothetically interfere with these frequencies. A continuous spark gap device would create a broad range of interference. Always check your local laws, although if you weren't interfering with other peoples electronics I don't see any reason for anyone to care.

I would also highly consider creating a radio frequency free room in your home. You can use faraday fabric, mylar, EMF shielding paint, and even containers of water to attenuate signal from penetrating the room. Turning off breakers to the room, charging cell phones outside of it, and turning off routers when not in use will also help.