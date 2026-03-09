The Freemasonic Slow Dagger

The “slow dagger” also known as the “silent dagger” or “white glove treatment” is a systematic and covert attack against an enemy of the organization. Whether they betrayed secrets of it or in their mere existence stand in the way of their control of society. This consists of all the attacks targeted individuals report. Destruction of relationships, smearing of reputation, financial hobbling, poisoning, legal trouble, and now with advanced technology based attacks. The idea is a slow and torturous destruction of the target leaving little or no evidence. Often with confusing tactics to leave even the target unsure of how, why, or who they are being attacked by.

One of the earliest examples I know of is Amadeus Mozart. He was a member of a Freemasonic lodge in Vienna. After his coded revelation of Freemasonic secrets in The Magic Flute his life was destroyed and he died an untimely death completely bankrupt. Was it an act of revenge for revealing Freemasonic teachings or even darker, a carefully executed human sacrifice?

In my favorite aria from The Magic Flute “Queen of the Night”, the queen who some believes represents Baphomet calls for rage and vengeance. Interpreted through Masonic symbolism this represents the darkness that threatens to consume the enlightenment of the opera's hero, Sarastro. She even hands her daughter a dagger and orders her to kill him. Was this a carefully coded reference to the satanic elements of Freemasonry? A battle in an occultic secret society between taking the satanic left hand path or following the light of the right hand path of enlightenment.

It's clear there has always been a struggle in Freemasonry and other secret societies with secret ancient knowledge they held. Even today in Freemasonry there are lodges that follow different teachings and are linked to older secret societies like The Brotherhood of the Snake. Ultimately it is clear now that the luciferian ideals of the left hand path dominate Freemasonry. The lower members are kept unaware and misdirected. As members rise to 33 degree masons they are finally taught the true doctrines of Freemasonry, which is anti Christian demon worship. Even deeper so is the idea that extreme trauma like near death experiences can unlock spiritual power.

“The symbolism of Freemasonry, as initiatory practice, has encoded within it an understanding of the impact of trauma on the psyche, and its mystical, psychological and physiological significance. By introducing Masonic themes, symbols and allegories into the contemporary debates about trauma it will offer an interpretation of these themes that suggests that the terminology used to describe the impact of trauma on the individual psyche can be found in symbolic form in the rites and practices of the Masonic tradition. This knowledge can be used in one of two ways: either as a legitimate spiritual

and moral path for the individual member, or for the purpose of power over others.”

Lynn Brunet MA (Hons)

Doctor of Philosophy

Freemasonry, Secret Societies, Zionism and The CIA

Now we get to the modern day mind control and spiritual war/enslavement happening to targeted individuals. Where did it start? Franklin D Roosevelt created the OSS, he was a 32nd degree freemason. Then Harry S Truman who was the only president to be a 33rd degree mason dissolved the OSS and created the CIA. The CIA has always been controlled by these organizations. The first director of the CIA Sidney Souers was a core member of Truman's inner circle, often called the "Missouri Gang," many of whom (including Truman himself) were Masons.

After that there was another Director of the CIA Rear Admiral Roscoe H. Hillenkoetter he was a secret member of the Freemasons. I found this old note from a Freemasonic lodge confirming this.

“Another member Wor. Bro. Alex Hillenkoetter served as Master of the lodge during 1907. Years later his son Bro. Roscoe H. Hillenkoetter received the rank of Admiral in the U. S. Navy and Commander of a Battleship called the Missouri. He remained a member of our lodge for many years.”

Former CIA director George H W Bush was a member of the Skull and Bones secret society and later swore in as president with his hand on the Freemasonic Bible. He was also implicated in the Franklin coverup as being a pedophile who sexually abused young boys. He was also an avowed Zionist. His father George Prescott Bush both was a Zionist and helped Hitlers rise to power with his company that acted as a US base for the German industrialist, Fritz Thyssen, who helped finance Hitler in the 1930s. Showing that both sides were funded and aimed at fascist control.

Finally there is the head of the CIA’s assassination and MKULTRA programs Sydney Gottlieb. He was a the son of Jewish immigrants. He was given nicknames by his contemporaries, “Poisoner in Chief” and “dark sorcerer”. During his time in the CIA many CIA officials mysteriously died. He would hold “vacation summits” in which he secretly dosed them with LSD and question fellow CIA to test “loyalty”. Disturbingly after creating mind control programs that were known to traumatize children he retired and became a speech therapist for children while defending lawsuits for decades from family members of his mind control victims. Given the strong link to pedophelia in these mind control programs I believe he was most likely using this as a means to get access to child victims.

CIA, Trauma Based Mind Control, and Unlocking Psychic Potential

Now we get into the true link between secret societies practicing esoteric knowledge and their infiltration of government agencies. It's not only a way to ensure state secrecy through ritualistic rites and programming. It provides a means for occultic secret societies to use its knowledge to gain control over an unknowing population and feed off of them. When it is understood that the basis of MKULTRA relies on traumatic torture often sexual in nature much of what we are seeing in Hollywood, the music industry, or organizations like the Epstein ring is laid bare. The dark secret of these mind control projects is based on luciferian child abuse and black magic.

In one of the MKULTRA projects, MKOFTEN The CIA consulted with demonologists, astrologers, and witches to figure out how to use or feed off of psychic energy of test subjects. This was a refining of their ability to be able to conduct black magic rituals. This also worked off of Project Stargate and Project Gateway

By causing extreme trauma they believe that the brain makes connections to astral realms or demonic entities and adapts to unlock psychic potential. Because of the neural plasticity of children they believe they have the ability to mold their brain to learn these psychic abilities and create an ability to hold more psychic energy to be fed off of. By creating extreme distress, the astral form of the person is juiced up with energy in an effort to fight off the event. This is the reason why satanic ritual abuse is connected to mind control programs. It is a left hand path method to feed off of the suffering of others. In the past, cultures would sacrifice children or a virgin in a painful way to offer this energy to demons like Moloch or Baal. Now they can prolong the suffering with advanced techniques and technology.

Corruption of the most pure innocence, like that of a child. Shattering their mind with horrific torture to create a cycle of abuse and molding their psyche to a demonic form. Inverting their innocence to confusion and evil. Allowing for the creation of identity alters. Leaving them vulnerable to the psychotic programming of the parasitic ruling class in their eyes is just a secondary gain that hides the unbelievable truth of occult knowledge.