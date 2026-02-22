The release of the Epstein files has laid bare a global network of pedophiles involved in torture, rape, murder, blackmail, mind control, even cannibalism and “black masses”. This network included the elite of both American parties: from George Bush Sr. to Barack Obama, the Clintons, Trump, and Bill Gates. We also saw the DoJ actively redact the names of high profile pedophiles while releasing personal information of victims. All agencies are captured or controlled.

When my wife and I became targeted we were forced to move to specific places. There was only one option of where we could move everytime. All these areas were known to be corrupt centers of organized crime and most of them linked directly to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislain Maxwell and their child trafficking/blackmail ring. These areas all have strong connections to Italian/jewish mafia and mossad that Epstein was a part of. Before being targeted I had been posting on Instagram and discord about Epstein and his connection to mossad and universities, and Israel’s genocide on Palestinians.

Newton Massachusetts was the apartment where I first became targeted. Newton has a Jewish population estimated to be between 20% and 30% of the total city population. This makes it one of the most Jewish cities in the country. This only matters because of what happens at the next apartments. For a fuller description of these 2 years please watch my interviews posted on my YouTube channel.

Then after being terrorized there my wife and I were told by her friend that they had an apartment ready for us in Waltham Ma. This friend had a baby girl that still at age 3 now doesn't speak. The mother has taken her to Thailand several times without the father. In Thailand the child was left at a daycare several times while the mother visited family.

The apartment was right next to Brandeis University a Jewish University with ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Brandeis University has faced scrutiny due to connections with individuals linked to Jeffrey Epstein, including board member Mitchell Webber, who was involved in Epstein's legal defense. Additionally, Elisa New, a former professor at Brandeis, received funding from Epstein for her project "Poetry in America,".

It was here they first sent corrupt police officers to section me into a psychiatric ward. The management of the apartment complex called the police because I walked down into the basement after hearing noises then went back to my apartment. He called the police immediately after I walked downstairs and asked for a wellness check on me. The police did not evaluate me and then forced me into an ambulance and sent me to a Cambridge hospital. The police officer then changed the police report and lied that I had hit myself on camera in order to fast track me to be committed. Thankfully I was released after evaluation and the fact that there obviously was no video evidence of this outright lie.

The next day the management of the apartment complex told us they wanted us out of the apartment. Keep in mind all I did was walk into a basement and then immediately leave. Because they failed to wrongly commit me after only a month we were forced to move. Again a work friend of my wife had an apartment ready for us to move to. This woman has been separated from her husband and moved there alone. She went missing for weeks at a time and I found her apartment being occupied by several men at one point. I found a random man walking her dogs for her during this period. This is where the worst of our targeting started.

Stoughton, Jeffrey Epstein, and a Completely Corrupt Town

The location, Stone Ends Apartment complex in Stoughton/Canton MA. Again a larger than average Jewish population with a Chabad Center right next to the apartment complex. Jeffrey Epstein funded their Explorer Program which was a chance for Stoughton police officers to rape children. It culminated in the murder of Sandra Birchmore by a Stoughton cop, allegedly because he got her pregnant. He acknowledged having sex with her when she was 15, according to a court ruling citing the officer’s text messages. That document indicates that his twin brother, also an officer and Explorer mentor, and a third Stoughton officer, a veteran who ran the program, eventually had sex with her too. The organized crime ring tried covering up the obvious murder but after public outcry the FBI stepped in and arrested Matthew Farwell. Now new dna tests show that the baby is not Farwell's and he may have been framed by someone in this criminal ring to take the fall for the double homicide.

Sandra Birchmore during the time of her trafficking amongst the Stoughton police department

Epstein was sending checks to a company called Computershare Investor Services/Computershare, INC with a headquarters in Canton in November of 2013. In 2014, Epstein was also making credit card purchases in Stoughton, Massachusetts, while staying overnight and in person in the town from July 8 - July 9 of 2014.

In the Stoughton apartment I was tortured for months by V2K. People using AI voice changers used the Frey effect, or something similar, told me day and night that my wife was being raped without her knowledge. They also said they were setting up “child farms” where unwitting couples would give birth in certain apartment complexes owned by them. I later found out my father met a woman from the Philippines who got pregnant and then disappeared a year before my targeting. I found out she was working for Amazon corporate. He was driven insane and then claimed the woman was cheating on him and left. I can no longer even talk to him due to his extreme aggressiveness now. No one knows where this women or the baby is now.

They claimed the massage spa where my wife worked was rigged up with EMF to knock women working there into trances while they were alone in massage rooms and sell their bodies without their knowledge. They claimed to indirectly own massage shops all over Massachusetts like this. I ignored this talk for months. Then finally I went to my wife's work, a spa in Dedham.

I saw the owner at the front desk and asked if my wife was working to see if she wanted to go to lunch. The owner, who looked dazed and had lost a lot of weight since I had saw her last, said she is working. When my wife came home she was crying and said that she was fired. She said people were watching on cameras in back and saw me. Then she said “they told me to get rid of my husband and they will let me work there again”. She was confused and inconsolable.

After 4 months of constant barrage 2 Stoughton police officers showed up at my door for a noise complaint. One demanded I let him in and when I asked why he pushed the screen door off its hinges, pushed me against the wall, dragged me out on the lawn, and handcuffed me.

I was brought to a hospital and with no evaluation. I stayed calm and asked if I could speak to a lawyer once and was told no. I was injected with sedative and knocked unconscious. They then locked me in a psych ward for 17 days and labeled me at 38 as bipolar. I had no history of mental illness and no criminal record at this point. When I came home from the South Coast Behavioral Center my wife acted very differently. She had lost weight, her eyes were constantly half lidded, she never wanted to leave the apartment.

Shortly after I started waking up in my sleep while having sex with my wife. I was on top all times and completely unconscious. I felt as though I was being moved around like a puppet from unseen forces. During this time of being targeted I would often get this physical puppeting while awake. They would move my arms, make me have strange facial expressions, and other physical manipulation. Months later my wife told me she was 2 months pregnant.

This fits stories like the Epstein victim who left a horrific diary of being forced to be a surrogate and have her babies taken away from her immediately. The accounts are tragic and she was obviously a victim of at least trauma based mind control but possibly neurotech to enslave her.

I have seen a consistent pattern here in Massachusetts of families being separated with outside manipulation and the legal system. It’s obvious to me that there are coordinated efforts to manufacture means to drive couples apart to gain access to the children. Now I'm afraid that they are setting up people to have children that are destined to be secretly preyed upon.

This Italian/Jewish mafia CIA/mossad network is in control of the FBI and other agencies. The FBI declared that there is no mafia left in Boston and quietly shut down it's Organized Crime Squad. There is zero investigation now into the actual mafia as they have either used their pedophelia blackmail against key officials or because they have infiltrated all investigative agencies with state of the art neurotechnology like nanotech or possibly neural dust chips.

Explanation of Epstein and his organizations program of neurotechnology research.

They are using this technology and control of police and investigative agencies via pedophelia blackmail to run human trafficking operations. Given my experience and revelations from the Epstein files it seems to be all connected to this larger unholy alliance between organized crime, intelligence agencies, and corrupt institutions.