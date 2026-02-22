Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Discussion about this post

Alaya Howard
Feb 22Edited

I have not seen the Epstein files, nor do I plan on reading them. What I do know is that Massachusetts and Rhode Island, are hot beds for this demonic program. Thanks for sharing, btw!

Benjamin Conine
Eddy
Feb 22

Wow. Very interesting. Each of our stories are SOOOO different it becomes difficult to see consistency. You mentioned the waking up having sex, and that I have also experienced.. its scary all of it.

