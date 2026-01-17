Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grant's Mom's avatar
Grant's Mom
Jan 19

I am subjected to this cruel, inhumane torture every night in my own bed. I am an innocent American woman.

Foreign criminals/contractors are doing this on American soil. What a damn disgrace.

Reply
Share
Joshua's avatar
Joshua
Jan 18

Is there a way to block this technology to get free from being violated

Reply
Share
1 reply by Benjamin Conine
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Conine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture