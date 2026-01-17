EEG heterodyning –EEG heterodyning involves mixing electroencephalography signals with reference frequencies to shift brainwave frequencies into different ranges, primarily used in specialized signal processing, radio frequency (RF) transmission of EEG data, and researching electromagnetic field interactions with the brain. It utilizes non-linear mixing to create new frequency signals for analysis or modulation. RF carrier waves with modulated frequencies can be used shift someone's brain waves, emotional, state, or incapacitate them. EEG signals are low-frequency (0.5–100 Hz) electrical patterns from cortical activity, overlapping perfectly with ELF for entrainment or mixing. The idea is to capture a person's unique EEG "signature" locally, then replicate it as the modulating signal [f_m] on the RF carrier, so the brain theoretically resonates or locks when re-exposed remotely.

Most likely they use a stable high-frequency carrier in UHF (225–400 MHz) or VHF (30–88 MHz) modulated at ELF rates (3–30 Hz) to embed the low-frequency EEG signal for transmission.

UHF satcom (e.g., FLTSATCOM launched 1978–1989) provided continuous global coverage with dozens of ground stations and mobile terminals on aircraft/ships. Systems supported low-rate data/voice with ELF-range pulsing , usable for EEG heterodyning. Military transmitters output kilowatts; blending into routine operations avoids any detection. UHF military satcom stands out as the source of this program—reliable, encrypted, and omnipresent since Reagan-era buildup.

Now it appears as though telecommunications infrastructure is used. 5G seems to be a new form transmission for signal that can interact with the human brain and nanotechnology. 5G was introduced a year before the COVID Operation where nanotech started being injected at a much higher rate with the DoD designed vaccines.

With classified advancement in military technology and contracting out to private corporations it's hard to know exactly how this program is run. Like Starshield, a Military-specific Starlink fork ($1.8B classified DoD contract 2023) with encryption/jam resistance for Space Force. Dr. John Hall has said that his research points to a private corporation that leases out this mind control technology to the CIA and people connected to the military or intelligence community. The exact frequencies currently used in the mass mind control program now are unknown to me. I will be researching this further but it is a hard task due to an intense amount of misinformation and to do my own research I would need thousands of dollars in equipment.

EEG Cloning- By using EEG heterodyning they are able to force recorded EEG signals on the subject. They record EEG Epochs which are short, fixed-length segment of the continuous EEG signal, usually defined around a specific time period or event. By using an intelligent virtual environment (IVE) which is a virtual reality or augmented reality space enhanced with artificial intelligence so that it can understand what is in the scene, respond to users, and adapt its behavior over time. They use this to map out cognitive behavioral models and input different reactions or program thought patterns. This is then setup as a filter in the brain computer interface the subject is connected to. This AI cognitive behavioral model software can then detect and interact with previously recorded EEG epochs. It can be setup with a library of cloned EEG epochs to be used when certain EEG epoch triggers are detected or by an actual person operating the BCI . This causes forced choices, behaviors, emotions, and thought patterns. This is the key to current day mind control.

Dr. Robert Duncan has stated that the traditional microchip implant has become completely outmoded by the government’s use of EEG heterodyning technology.

According to NSA whistleblower John St. Clair Akwei, the NSA’s Signals Intelligence EMF Scanning Network is part of the NSA’s signals intelligence driven domestic spy program in America, and can be used to instantly track and identify any American citizen by way of their body’s own unique EMF signatures. I'm unsure if his claim that this is run by the NSA is accurate but I'm sure they are involved.

The DoD has had a version of this technology since the 1960s most likely utilizing small neural/RFID implants initially. Now they have advanced to self assembling nanostructures that build up in the bloodstream and then the brain. It has been deployed on a national scale since the early 1980s, under Reagan Executive Order 12333. EO 12333 not only gave this complex extraordinary new powers to spy domestically, but also allowed the U.S. Military Intelligence complex to privatize many of the treasonous crimes which they had been perpetrating against the American citizenry at the time. Private companies and trafficking organizations are used as a proxy for experimentation, torture, human trafficking, and to spy on civilians.