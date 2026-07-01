After experimentation with other targeted people experiencing V2K I have found an effective way to drown it out. The technique is playing music on one app and a dialogue like an interview or podcast on another at the same time.

To do this I used a music app called Metrolist from GitHub. Metrolist is a YouTube music client for android. Allowing you to listen to music without interruption from other concurrently playing apps. If you have an iPhone then you will have to get Spotify and a subscription.

Then get a podcast app called PodcastAddict. Under settings go to Player. At the very bottom you will find a setting called “Ignore Audio Focus Request”, turn that on. Now you will be able to listen to podcasts and music at the same time.

So far the people I have set this up with have had great results. By having continuous music in the background and a mentally stimulating podcast in the foreground they are able to drown out/ignore V2K.

Unfortunately due to most if not all targeted people's phones being infected with Pegasus spyware the contractors/agents are able to change settings and disrupt apps from working.

Once installed, Pegasus spyware operates with ultimate system-level privileges (root or jailbreak access). This means it can silently change internal phone settings, turn on features like the camera or microphone, alter app permissions, and disable security protocols.

One targeted person reported having the app’s battery saver permissions changed intermittently. This causes the app to stop playing until restarted. Thankfully PodcastAddict app has a popup showing when this is the cause of the interruption as seen here.

This was happening repeatedly after the targeted person had made sure to turn off battery optimization.

Some people trying this still experienced supplanted thoughts and had to redirect focus to the podcast repeatedly. Overall though I have had good feedback with this method. Just play your preferred music in the background and adjust the volume so it isn't too distracting and find some interesting podcasts.

Remember to never use Bluetooth earbuds or headsets. Wired headset or earbuds only. Bluetooth blasts your skull with massive amounts of EMF.

For targeted people getting active live operator V2K or AI repetitive V2K I highly recommend trying this method and am looking forward to seeing comments giving feedback. I'm also more than happy to answer questions in comments to help set this up or even give podcast recommendations. Remember the main reason for V2K is to create negative feelings of all kinds and keep you in a limited and repetitive loop so find music and podcasts that stimulate you and create a good mood.