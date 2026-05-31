I was talking to a fellow targeted individual the other day and he brought up the subject of directed dreams. He told me that not only does he experience them constantly like many targeted people but that his coworkers had told him they were experiencing the same strange negative dreams and nightmares. It inspired me to do research into how this remote manipulation was being done and why.

Early on in life I experienced horrific night terrors. As a child I would have horrific dreams of being chased by monsters or trapped in a haunted house where all the doors were locked and windows barred. They were so vivid I can still remember the images from the nightmares to this day. I experienced sleepwalking and sleep talking for years after. I would wake up to find myself standing in the living room in the middle of the night. At one point I scared my step brother by walking up to him in the night while sleeping and speaking some strange language to him that he said sounded like playing a record backwards.

So I am no stranger to vivid, horrific dreams and parasomnia. I learned to deal with it and it relented as I grew up. When I started to experience overt targeting at the age of 38 it all started again. This information can be interpreted dramatically differently if you don't have knowledge of MKULTRA and Project Monarch. A typical person who has not been made aware of these massive government mind control programs and it's need to start experimentation on children and capture whole families don't understand the implications. Their reaction would be that I had some latent mental problem that was always there and dismiss my experiences. MKULTRA victims/ Targeted people know otherwise as they have experienced it.

I also highly suggest getting a sleep study done to check for sleep apnea and sleep disruptions.

That being said let's look at some actual science that explains not only how this is done with neurotechnology but the psychological reasons as to why it is being done.

The Science of Dream Manipulation

“We tested electrical brain stimulation (EBS) of the motor cortex during REM sleep to observe how it is incorporated into dreams. Electrodes were implanted in the motor cortex of one man with the ability to induce lucid dreams (LDs). Under polysomnographic (PSG) observation, the cortex was stimulated by an alternating current during REM sleep, sleep paralysis (SP), and lucid dreams (LDs). The results show that, within a certain current range, EBS did not wake the participant. Though he could not recall specific motor stimulations in REM sleep, some irregular changes in dream plots were observed. The most interesting results were observed during an LD in which it was possible to intentionally observe an EBS-induced contraction, which interacted with a dream object. In some cases, sensory feedback from the EBS of the motor cortex was perceived when the PSG data showed REM sleep and muscle atonia.”

“During the experiment, a weak electrical current was applied to the targeted region of Raduga’s brain while he was in the midst of dreaming. Astonishingly, objects in his dream world responded to this stimulation.

When the electrical signal was activated, objects fell out of his hand in the dream, providing clear evidence of a direct link between the brain’s motor cortex and dream scenarios. Equally fascinating, the intense stimulation did not disrupt Raduga’s sleep or awaken him from his slumber.”

-REMSpace

In this experiment which was done by a small independent company they found something amazing. By stimulating the motor cortex of the brain which normally controls our ability to move our limbs, they were able to make the subject drop something in his dream. The subject reported that while holding an object in his hand in the dream when the electrical current was sent to his motorcortex he dropped the object in the dream. This was a basic primitive experiment showing the ability for manipulation of dreams.

Now when you take into account that DARPA and the CIA have understood and have been developing advanced and classified neurotechnology since 1960 and apply publicly available advancements in this field you can get a good idea of what they are able to do. So let's look at some other neurotechnology that we are actually allowed to be aware of.

“Neuralink's potential to revolutionize dream manipulation and lucid dreaming has captured the imagination of scientists and the public alike. The company's brain-computer interface technology could provide unprecedented access to the sleeping mind, allowing for direct interaction with dream content. This breakthrough might enable individuals to consciously influence their dreams, potentially enhancing creativity, problem-solving abilities, and emotional processing during sleep.”

-Exploring the potential of Neuralink in dream manipulation and lucid dreaming

Neuralink is a careful cover for the actual current state of brain computer interface technology. It is outdated technology that is being promoted as the cutting edge of brain computer interface. Even with this commercial primitive form of neural implant they still admit the ability for dream manipulation. They make sure to only point out how this dream manipulation can be used therapeutically but obviously it could be used to do the exact opposite.

Elon Musk has massive government funding and backing, he received at least $38 billion in government funding through contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits. Neuralink announced the raise of $280 million in Series D funding, led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Peter Thiel and Elon Musk were cofounders of Paypal and part of this technocratic system. Both of them have received billions in contracts from DARPA and the DoD. They are part of this new world order system of big tech and government to build a system of total control.

“The PayPal Mafia’s expansion into AI-driven defense, military tech, and government advisory roles has given them unprecedented control over how modern warfare evolves. Their cross-investments, board memberships, and direct influence on government spending create an ecosystem where they can steer billions in contracts toward their own ventures—blurring the line between private profit and public service.As this network continues to blend government policy with private business interests, it raises serious ethical concerns about whether U.S. defense procurement is being influenced by personal financial incentives rather than national security needs. This isn’t just about winning contracts—it’s about shaping the future of AI-driven warfare in a way that centralizes power in the hands of a small, interconnected group of tech elites.”

-The PayPal Mafia’s Evolution into Defense, Government Contracts, and Policy Influence

Dreams, Hypnosis, and Mind Control

What if by using BCI implants or nanotech and advanced AI cognitive modeling software your sleep cycles could be manipulated? As you think you are just going to lay down and naturally go to sleep your brain waves could be manipulated and put you into a hypnotic state? This is something that was developed early on with MKULTRA Subproject 119. DARPA and the CIA quickly invested in research into bio electronics as it was called at the time. The CIA carefully used shell organizations to find and indirectly fund research for this part of its MKULTRA program. I wrote about the network of hospitals and universities that were funded by shell research foundations setup by the CIA here.