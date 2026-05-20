U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, sent letters to several agencies requesting additional information on their knowledge and involvement regarding the DEFUSE project, a 2018 grant proposal led by EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The DEFUSE project was submitted to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under the PREventing Emerging Pathogenic Threats (PREEMPT) program and proposed to insert a furin cleavage site into a coronavirus to create a novel chimeric virus that would have been shockingly similar to the COVID-19 virus. Recently, Dr. Paul obtained documents indicating at least fifteen agencies participated in a DARPA hosted “PREEMPT Proposers Day” where potential applicants presented proposals to agency representatives. During this event Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance pitched the DEFUSE project which sought federal funds to “manipulate known viruses with spike proteins of novel viral strains.” The letter also outlines that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Rocky Laboratory was listed as a partner in the DEFUSE proposal alongside the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“At least 15 federal agencies knew from the beginning of the pandemic that EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were seeking federal funding in 2018 to create a virus genetically very similar if not identical to COVID-19,” said Ranking Member Paul. “Disturbingly, not one of these 15 agencies spoke up to warn us that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been pitching this research.”

Despite at least fifteen federal agencies having knowledge of the DEFUSE project in 2018, its existence was not revealed to the public until 2021 and the involvement of NIH Rocky Mountain Lab in the initial proposal has never been previously disclosed. Dr. Paul expressed that the failure of these agencies to disclose their awareness of the risky research proposed in the DEFUSE project raises serious concerns. As a result, Dr. Paul requested the fifteen federal agencies to provide all documents, records, and communications related to the PREEMPT Proposers Day and DEFUSE project.

-"Dr. Paul Sends Letters to Fifteen Federal Agencies After Discovering Their Knowledge of Risky DEFUSE Project - Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs https://share.google/G8K05P7vQrakxFrcH”

CIA With Chinese Buried COVID Truth': Whistleblower Drops 'LAB LEAK' Bombshell In Senate

“As a result, we concluded that the formation of a part of Omicron isolates BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2 was not the product of genome evolution, as is commonly observed in nature, such as the accumulation of mutations and homologous recombinations. Furthermore, the study of 35 recombinant isolates of Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 confirmed that Omicron variants were already present in 2020. The analysis showed that Omicron variants were formed by an entirely new mechanism that cannot be explained by previous biology, and knowing how the SARS-CoV-2 variants were formed prompts a reconsideration of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.”

-Unnatural evolutionary processes of SARS-CoV-2 variants and possibility of deliberate natural selection

This Japanese scientific paper is a smoking gun that multiple variants of COVID were released simultaneously in 2019. The media narrative of mutating COVID was all part of the deception to keep people locked down longer and push the need for vaccination. This also allowed for release of more deadly variants into countries or parts of a country where a higher death count was desired.

I have written about some of this previously due to the fact that COVID was part of the larger plan for depopulation, introduction of graphene oxide nanoparticles, and further control of the economy by the parasite class. It was also introduced one year after the rollout of 5G, COVID and 5G are connected which I wrote about here.

During the 5g rollout in December of 2018 the parasite gathered in New York City for Event 201 to prepare for the release of COVID. Event 201 was organized by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“The Event 201 was a high-level pandemic exercise performed on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences. Event 201 simulated an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic.”

-The Event 201

I just wanted to point out these connections between intelligence agencies, DARPA, WEF, NIH, and the medical industry being more than aware that COVID was going to be released and were preparing for it openly.