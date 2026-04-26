When I first became aware of my targeting my computer started behaving strangely. It ran extremely slow and my Internet would cut out even though I was directly wired to a router. When I started looking through my computer to find any evidence of viruses I saw something that made me baffled. Files that I had saved had dates on them that were changed. Some files were saved as being created in 1971 or 2070. Later I found that my computer had been infected with a number of different malware and spyware.

I was careful as to what sites I visited and really just read articles and played videogames on steam. I was shocked that my PC was so badly infected. As I slowly went through removing files that I thought were suspicious or Google identified as malware my PC started getting worse. Then I found that even more malware had been installed. I took my PC offline and started using my phone to research how to fix my PC. When I went into my windows registry I found a massive amount of strange files. The hacker had completely taken control of my PC.

The Windows registry tracks so much information about the user’s activities. In most cases, these registry keys are designed to make Windows run more efficiently and smoothly. As a forensic investigator, these keys are like a road map of the activities of the user or attacker.

Then while researching how to fix this I was told to check my task scheduler. There I found a bunch of suspicious tasks. In the events I saw constant tasks being triggered usually involving powershell. When I looked up a solution I found this.

If your Windows Task Scheduler is compromised, hackers likely created persistence by adding malicious tasks that trigger upon login or restart, often using, hiding, or elevating malicious binaries. Immediately run a full scan using Malwarebytes, review tasks in Task Scheduler for unknown entries, and disable suspicious tasks, particularly those running PowerShell or pointing to %TEMP% or C:\ProgramData .

I scanned with malwarebytes and found nothing. In fact I ran several different malware scan programs and none of them found anything. I carefully started removing the tasks and after 8 hours of carefully researching which files and tasks to delete I shut down my PC. When I started it the next day the were all back.

I then saw a forum post suggesting to check other user profiles. I opened an older profile that I never used and started searching through that. I found a strange program called special windows options. When I opened it there were options like “when computer is turned off put in hibernate”, “keep microphone on always”, and “connect to target computer”. I then found more malware files and when I tried to remove them as admin I saw that I required a higher privilege which was protected with a password.

Then I went and bought a new hard drive and copy of windows. I installed windows on my new hard drive and started setting up all my connected accounts. Finally I finished and tried getting into an online game. The PC immediately lost connection to the internet. I checked if I could still get into my browser and it worked. Then I tried starting another online game and it dropped internet connection as soon as my game started. I looked into my registry and sure enough all the malware files were there again.

Then my Samsung phone started losing battery twice as fast everyday. It would load everything extremely slowly. My settings began changing on their own. When I was on phone calls I would hear a loud click in the beggining of the call. This was obviously done to alarm me. There is no reason to hear a click like someone is doing an old school wiretap. All this made me switch over to an iPhone for extra security.

As I began updating my iPhone 12 the screen went blank and seemed to restart. I finished the updates and started setting up the extra security measures like lockdown mode. Right after my phone was setup I went to make a call and it put itself into airplane mode. I started looking at my settings and saw that several of them had been changed back from what I had done for extra security.

The next morning I woke up to see that an Esim had been added to my phone. I started researching what that meant and found this could be a way for someone to gain access to all information on my phone. The next day it was removed. I called MetroPCS and asked if that had been added and they said that I had added it days earlier. When I told them it wasn't me they said that was impossible because they send a one time pin to authorize access to the account.

My phone continued to be accessed remotely. I found my settings changed almost daily. When I tried Safety Check and unsharing all apps a message popped up saying that I could not. I then called Apple support and went through a long talk with an Apple technician. She walked me through checking settings and tried securing my phone. She started looking through my phone's logs and got silent for a long time. Finally she said “well this is really strange”.

“Why is it strange?” I said.

“Let me call you back in 30 minutes, I'm going to talk to a higher level technician.” She never called back. I waited 2 hours and then called them back. I gave them my case ID number.

“Well I see your case here but there's nothing written down about it.” The new technician said. “Can you tell me what the problem is.”

I was amazed and told her everything that was happening and the steps the other tech had gone through but my apps could not be unshared. They then connected me to a higher level technician.

After a few minutes a man connected and said “ Ok so what is the problem?”.

I slowly explained everything again and he said “Man that's crazy.” And then started laughing. As I tried asking what he thought was so funny the line seemed to disconnect and a loud static sound made me pull my phone away from my ear.

As an experiment I went and bought a burner phone. I bought a prepaid card for it and set it up. The phone immediately stopped working and couldn't make any calls.

Since all this happened I have come to the conclusion that all the contractor needs to do all this is the phone number. Edward Snowden revealed this years ago with his whistleblowing of Upstream and Prism. Since Targeted people are remote neural monitored or their purchases that have to made with ID are sent to government agencies, they immediately have access to your phone number and can hack it.

The NSA uses a variety of advanced, classified spyware and surveillance programs, notably PRISM (for data collection from major tech companies) and XKeyscore (for analyzing global internet traffic). Other tools, such as FOGGYBOTTOM, GROK, and GUMFISH, enable tracking of browsing history, keystrokes, and webcam access, often targeting devices without direct network connectivity.

The NSA also uses hardware-based techniques (e.g., radio waves) to access computers, networks, and cell phones. This can be seen in the ANT catalogue that was exposed. There are "implants," as the NSA calls them, for computers, servers, routers and hardware firewalls. There is special equipment for covertly viewing everything displayed on a targeted individual's monitor. And there are bugging devices that can conduct surveillance without sending out any measurable radio signal -- their signals are instead picked up using radar waves. Many of these items are designed for subverting the technical infrastructure of telecommunications companies to exploit them, undetected, for the NSA's purposes, or for tapping into company networks. These hardware devices are being installed on a mass scale I believe.

Every targeted person I have talked to has their phone constantly disconnected or messed with. Personally I have experienced turning off my phones mobile connection and still receiving phone calls and texts. Even when it is in airplane mode I will have settings changed or be able to access the internet.

My computer was destroyed with malware repeatedly Everytime I tried setting up a new hard drive with a new version of windows. The last time I tried my PC would not even turn on after reinstalling windows.

It doesn't just stop with computers and phones. My router was attacked with DDoS attacks on multiple occasions. When I initially tried setting up wifi connected cameras my router lost connection to the internet repeatedly.

Another element is the use of NSA level spyware like Pegasus and Graphite. These can be remotely installed and uninstalled. It gives complete access and control of a cell phone. It is nearly undetectable. This spyware is only available to governments or costs an enormous amount of money.

It's important that targeted people understand that anything that connects to the internet or cellular can be controlled or disabled easily. Calls can be intercepted and be sent to voicemail immediately and when the person checks their phone there is no record of a call. Same with emails and texts. This is being framed as criminals using stingray devices that act as cell towers but what we are really dealing with is a government surveillance program.

I believe now that most of what I experienced was cover for this. The overt surveillance and obvious spyware and malware were there to make me believe that this was a more simple criminal organization. When I contacted Apple, MetroPCS, FBI, and the police they all acted as though they had no idea as to how investigate it. When you see the larger pattern of tens of thousands of targeted people being ignored by investigative agencies it's obvious that this is allowed for a reason. It's our own government.