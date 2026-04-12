After my own experiences of being targeted and talking to hundreds of targeted people I saw right away that there was a clear pattern of manipulation. The perception of targeted people that they knew who were involved in their targeting or who initiated it. The idea that people around them or known to them were responsible in some way. This is a very suspicious pattern given that we are dealing with a radio frequency based mind control program. A program that is able to implant thoughts and feelings completely remotely.

Obviously there are people involved in this program that are apart of human trafficking, sabotage, and other activities. My contention is that you will never be able to accurately identify these people by the nature of this program. Instead people are being fed misinformation remotely via this RF based system. Clearly we are dealing with remote contractors which I wrote about here that are able to supplant thoughts and feelings. By using radio frequency based neuromodulation and hypnosis they are able to program people and even influence them in real time. It would be in their best interest to create standard scripts and scenarios to misdirect their targets as to how it is happening and who is responsible.

I experienced this myself early in my targeting. After my devices all were hacked I was sure that the government was involved. I started having this feeling of being watched constantly. The hacking was sophisticated, it included living off the land attacks and layers of malware and spyware. Strangely though just days later I became convinced my neighbors were involved. I was hit with extreme alien feelings of paranoia and fear. Shortly after I started experiencing the perception of gangstalking. I would think that certain cars were following me based off of a strange pattern recognition. For example I started seeing Subarus as suspicious and therefore recognized them as threats whenever I saw them. When I ignored all this they switched to direct microwave auditory effect otherwise known as V2K and started relentlessly torturing me.

When I began reaching out to other targeted people I heard the same scenarios over and over. A neighbor that was targeting them, family members that sold them out, local police, or people from their past out for revenge. They were convinced that dozens of people followed them or watched them daily. A minority of targeted people came to understand, like me, that this was a carefully done tactic using a mass mind control program. Whenever I pressed people for their belief of gangstalking or what evidence led them to the conclusion I ran into a familiar rambling story that didn't answer any questions. This is common for people that have been programmed with trauma based mind control. You only need to look to social media to see long rambling stories with no punctuation and unnecessary details to see the signs of this mind control programming.

This programming causes the targeted person to appear mentally ill and not credible. The walls of rambling text cause people to stop reading fairly quickly and disregard this person's situation. This is a carefully done method that is a telltale sign of a mind control victim. Associations are created in the targeted person's memory and hobbles their ability to explain their experiences. This programming always involves a script that has been implanted to not only spread misinformation as to the source of the targeting program but to isolate the victim from family and social relationships. This leaves the target even more vulnerable with no way to share their experiences with anyone who will believe them.

Now I would like to list a few of the common scenarios that are programmed into the minds of targeted people.