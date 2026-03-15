Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
3h

I disagree with your sentence

"It's important to understand that before creation there has to be destruction."

Because:

1. Those that target others maliciously are NOT creators, they CREATE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.

2. All they do is transmit data to what God Almighty has divinely CREATED. Transcendence on part of TIs everywhere is a must. Find your own way.

3. A creator is a creative soul. A tech monster is a soulless piece of shit who abuses his or her divine capabilities in order to harm creation. I laugh in their face and continue with MY life.

4. They seek to CONTROL AND MODIFY OR EVEN AUGMENT DIVINE CREATION. Such a tendency is not only PATHOLOGICAL, IT IS THE VERY DEFINITION OF MADNESS ITSELF.

5. ORDO AB CHAO I REFUSE. Order is not built on the foundation of chaos, it is built on the firm foundation of everything chaos is not: BEAUTY, LAUGHTER, VITALITY, STRENGTH, LOVE.

STAY VIBRANTLY ALIVE AND KICKING EVERYONE!

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Michele burns's avatar
Michele burns
7h

100%. YES. I say this often. At the end of the day, all about control.

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