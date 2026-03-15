It's important to understand that before creation there has to be destruction. When it comes to mind control this universal rule is the same. Beyond the current state of RF based mind control we have to look at how they degrade our brains first. The MKULTRA projects show that they were rabidly trying to find chemicals to cause temporary and more importantly permanent ways to disable critical thinking of the civilian population. They learned that the prefrontal cortex and dorsal anterior could be damaged or compromised to allow hypnotic suggestion or trauma based mind control.

During hypnosis, the scientists found, a region of the brain called the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex became less active. Studies have found that that region helps people stay vigilant about their external environment. Spiegel noted that highly hypnotizable people are also more likely to lose themselves in a sunset or a movie. The activity in their dorsal anterior cingulate cortex may account for that behavior, too.

The obvious means at this time to cause this cognitive damage was neurotoxic chemicals. In project MKOFTEN they searched for brain altering chemicals for the purpose of mind control. The CIA setup multiple secret labs and even infiltrated Fort Detrick with a cell of CIA scientists. They then administered substances to prisoners at black sites while conducting horrific mins control experiments, leaving an unknown amount of people tortured to death or insane.

They found many substances and started to scheme how to get this into the unsuspecting American population as seen here.

These substances were numerous and of course classified. We know that the CIA released billions of doses of LSD that could have been adulterated with chemical compounds(don't eat the brown acid). The illicit drug market was, and still is, a fertile ground for the poisoning of civilians secretly. They would also used laced cigarettes to damage people’s brains, using untraceable chemicals like Methyl Ethyl Ketone. This was a practice known to be done in the Soviet union as well.

They then started to use pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and neurotoxic food additives as main vectors to damage the brain, leaving people more vulnerable to various forms of mind control. From Mercury and aluminum in vaccines, microplastics, artificial sweeteners, industrial chemicals to illegal drugs the CIA helped get trafficked into the country, they conducted a campaign of mass brain damage.

5G, WiFi, and Bluetooth

It's now known that EMF emitted from cell phones, wifi, 5G, and Bluetooth all cause brain damage.

“Scientists from Afe Babalola University, Nigeria exposed rats to a WI-FI device and found the exposure increased the rats anxiety level and affected their locomotor function. When the scientists then studied the brains of the rats, they also found changes in the exposed groups. The researchers concluded that, “these data showed that long term exposure to WiFi may lead to adverse effects such as neurodegenerative diseases as observed by a significant alteration on AChE gene expression and some neurobehavioral parameters associated with brain damage.”

In a Swedish study of teenagers where scientists measured the radiation dose to the brain, just one year of cell phone use was linked to memory damage

-Foerster et al., 2018

Studies have also found that EMF exposure can increase permeability of the blood brain barrier, thus, allowing more toxic agents to reach the brain. So now these chemicals being introduced to cause brain damage are much more effective.

These technologies were never allowed to be tested for safety by the FCC. They were well aware of these side effects and wanted the civilian population exposed to them. When scientists discovered these negative effects the FCC ignored them and later sued.

The court held that the FCC failed to respond to “record evidence that exposure to RF radiation at levels below the Commission’s current limits may cause negative health effects unrelated to cancer.” Further, the agency demonstrated “a complete failure to respond to comments concerning environmental harm caused by RF radiation.” The court found the FCC ignored numerous organizations, scientists and medical doctors who called on them to update limits and the court found the FCC failed to address these issues:

impacts of long term wireless exposure

impacts to children,

the testimony of people injured by wireless radiation,

impacts to wildlife and the environment

impacts to the developing brain and reproduction.

So this is a coordinated effort to damage the brains of the population. Slowly degenerating the brain function of everyone. This is the reason for the rapid deployment of 5g and now 6G. This is the reason for Wi-Fi to be installed in every home. This is the reason why there has to be an app for everything you do. Constant exposure to EMF that causes brain damage, leaving people more susceptible to mind control.

I suggest never using Bluetooth earbuds. Don't sleep near your cell phone and limit use as much as possible. Turn off WiFi in your house when possible especially while sleeping. Children are especially susceptible to EMF causes brain damage. It is able to penetrate farther into their brain. No child should be using a cellphone.

We are dealing with a disturbingly intricate plan of neural degradation to leave people with permanent brain damage. All in an effort to allow for large scale mind control projects to be more effective.