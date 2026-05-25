Lately I have been posting how certain apps on my phone became compromised and disabled. Namely Glassdoor and Monster job search apps. Beyond that I have found my Google Chrome continually freezing and restarting. I have found a way to get around those problems since then, Duck Duck Go.

You can download the Duck Duck Go browser for windows, android, or apple. I have been using it off and on for years. In fact one of the strange things I first noticed when I became targeted was seeing the app tracking counter go from a couple dozen cookies a day to thousands. Here is an example of it.

Before being targeted I experienced maybe a thousand blocked cookies in 7 days tops. As you can see here it hovers around 80,000 now. This setting comes with the Duck Duck Go app for free and I suggest everyone uses it.

When I tried using Glassdoor and Monster job search through their websites on Duck Duck Go they immediately worked. When I tried using the sites through Chrome I ran into the same looping glitch that would not allow me to sign in.

When using Google Chrome to write my Substack articles it would toggle between online and offline mode randomly, keeping my work from being saved. On two different occasions part or all of my article would be completely erased if I switched to another app and switched back to chrome. When I tried uploading videos to Substack through Chrome they would repeatedly freeze and fail. Sometimes it would take me all night to try to upload a 30 minute video. Once I switched to Duck Duck Go I have not experienced that.

Duck Duck Go has a fireproof option for certain websites that allows you to store cookies and information but otherwise any site you visit cannot track you.

Secure Email- Gmail vs Proton Mail

Last week when checking through my Gmail accounts spam folder I found an email pertaining to a class action lawsuit against Google that I was included in. Being in the spam folder I thought it was a scam and had to look it up. I found that it was a real lawsuit against Google for ignoring privacy settings on certain people's accounts. I also found that most people had this email sent to their spam folder coincidentally.

The case is Rodriguez v. Google LLC. The plaintiffs alleged that Google unlawfully continued to track and collect information from users' third-party apps even after they had disabled or paused their "Web & App Activity" (WAA) settings.

Three Google account holders (“Plaintiffs”) filed a class action lawsuit alleging that Google LLC (“Google”) unlawfully accessed their devices and data, including app activity data on their mobile devices, even though the Google activity controls called Web & App Activity (“WAA”) and/or a sub-setting concerning “Chrome history and activity from sites, apps, and devices that use Google services,” sometimes called supplemental Web & App Activity (“sWAA”) were turned off or “paused.” Plaintiffs alleged Google unlawfully accessed their mobile devices to collect, save, and use the data concerning their activity on non-Google apps that have incorporated certain Google software code into the apps. Plaintiffs have three legal claims: 1) invasion of privacy; 2) intrusion upon seclusion (similar to invasion of privacy); and 3) violation of the Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act (“CDAFA”). The jury ruled that Google is liable.

You might want to check your spam folder to see if you are part of the lawsuit.

I began having trouble with my Gmail at the beginning of my targeting. I would try to send an email and it would go into queue indefinitely until I sent it multiple times even with a perfect cell signal. Certain important emails are filtered into spam in a suspicious way. I also had my Gmail hacked twice early on in my targeting. I have talked to several targeted people that have had the same problem with Gmail.

The best solution I've found is to use Proton Mail. Proton Mail is the largest end-to-end encrypted email service, launched in 2014 and headquartered in Switzerland. It ensures that only the sender and recipient can read the emails, as it uses client-side encryption to protect user data before it reaches the servers.

Its very easy to use and free. I still keep my Gmail but I'm slowly transferring anything important over to Proton Mail.

How is Google connected to the CIA, NSA, and DARPA?

“The internet itself was created because of an intelligence effort: In the 1970s, the agency responsible for developing emerging technologies for military, intelligence, and national security purposes—the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)—linked four supercomputers to handle massive data transfers. It handed the operations off to the National Science Foundation (NSF) a decade or so later, which proliferated the network across thousands of universities and, eventually, the public, thus creating the architecture and scaffolding of the World Wide Web.”

“Silicon Valley was no different. By the mid 1990s, the intelligence community was seeding funding to the most promising supercomputing efforts across academia, guiding the creation of efforts to make massive amounts of information useful for both the private sector as well as the intelligence community.”

“They funded these computer scientists through an unclassified, highly compartmentalized program that was managed for the CIA and the NSA by large military and intelligence contractors. It was called the Massive Digital Data Systems (MDDS) project.”

“MDDS was introduced to several dozen leading computer scientists at Stanford, CalTech, MIT, Carnegie Mellon, Harvard, and others in a white paper that described what the CIA, NSA, DARPA, and other agencies hoped to achieve. The research would largely be funded and managed by unclassified science agencies like NSF, which would allow the architecture to be scaled up in the private sector if it managed to achieve what the intelligence community hoped for.”

“In 1995, one of the first and most promising MDDS grants went to a computer-science research team at Stanford University with a decade-long history of working with NSF and DARPA grants. The primary objective of this grant was “query optimization of very complex queries that are described using the ‘query flocks’ approach.” A second grant—the DARPA-NSF grant most closely associated with Google’s origin—was part of a coordinated effort to build a massive digital library using the internet as its backbone. Both grants funded research by two graduate students who were making rapid advances in web-page ranking, as well as tracking (and making sense of) user queries: future Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.”

“Google’s true origin partly lies in CIA and NSA research grants for mass surveillance” -Jeff Nesbit

So make no mistake if you are using Google apps the intelligence community has built in backdoors and tools to not only spy but to completely control whatever you are doing.