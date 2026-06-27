A discussion with David A

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript915A discussion with David ABenjamin ConineJun 27, 2026915ShareTranscriptDavid A and I have a discussion on targeting.Please check out his channel and if you are a TI who wants to tell their story leave a comment on there.https://youtu.be/GZ7iSO5gF7A?is=i3clpMRduS9sbP8lDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTargeted Individual against RF based WeaponsSubscribeAuthorsBenjamin ConineRecent PostsMy Strange Planet InterviewJun 10 • Benjamin ConineAnother Job Search App hacked and can't be used May 24 • Benjamin ConineExample of Phone Being HackedMay 21 • Benjamin ConineMy Full interview from Cognitive Liberty: DystopiaMay 9 • Benjamin ConineIran War, The Chinese Perspective Mar 28 • Benjamin ConineMy MRI Results, Edited and AlteredMar 23 • Benjamin ConineEpstein and NeuroTechFeb 22 • Benjamin Conine