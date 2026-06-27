Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

Targeted Individual against RF based Weapons

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A discussion with David A

Benjamin Conine's avatar
Benjamin Conine
Jun 27, 2026

David A and I have a discussion on targeting.

Please check out his channel and if you are a TI who wants to tell their story leave a comment on there.

https://youtu.be/GZ7iSO5gF7A?is=i3clpMRduS9sbP8l

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